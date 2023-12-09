These Cozy Faux Fur Sneakers Have Officially Taken Over My Life

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’ve got a secret.

I’m tired of putting on a pair of Ugg boots every time I leave the house. Now, don’t get me wrong. I love them. They’re so irresistibly comfy, but they limit me to the type of terrain I can walk on because of how easily they’re ruined. For heavier snow and lots of rain in the winter months, I crave the coziness of Uggs with the durability of sneakers. I want to walk in the rain without having to run to the car for fear the boots will be ruined.

But it’s difficult to find a pair of shoes that feel as comfortable and toasty as a broken-in pair of Ugg boots. Most sneakers are supportive, but they might not be as warm in cold weather. Some are well-insulated, but they just don’t have the comfort factor of Uggs. What’s a girl to do?

I started looking around online. Hard. And eventually, I found the perfect marriage of cozy warmth and sneaker-like ruggedness in a shoe. It’s the perfect blend of both types of shoes — and it’s available right now at Zappos.

Get the Sam Edelman Wess Cozy Sneakers for just $79 at Zappos! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2023, but are subject to change.

The ultra-comfortable Sam Edelman Wess Cozy Sneakers haven’t left my feet when I’ve gone out in public. Sometimes I even wear them around the house to combat ice-cold feet because it truly feels like they were made for my feet! Made with a faux fur-lined collar with a leather upper, they combine the feel of shearling against my freezing toes with the versatility of sneakers. My feet are warm, but I can get out in a wet parking lot and not worry that I’ve just wasted a couple hundred bucks.

With multiple five-star reviews, the Sam Edelman Wess Cozy Sneakers have wormed their way into my regular winter shoe rotation. They’re stylish, mature, and go with just about everything I own. Plus, they come in multiple colors so you can match a pair to your outfit if you want to color-coordinate.

Most importantly, these shoes are rugged. They may seem delicate, but you can run a mile in them if you want to. You might want to make sure you do it on flat ground or somewhere without dirt (they can get stained pretty easily), but they’re definitely enough to support you. And when and if there’s ice or wet surfaces, you don’t have to fear slipping thanks to their grippy rubber soles.

Zappos shoppers can’t get enough of these shoes, calling them “So cozy and comfortable!” One wrote: “They are extremely comfortable, warm, and stylish. Will wear these all winter long.”

Another buyer called them “comfortable, warm, and fun-looking shoes,” praising them as a “great casual at-home shoe.”

I’m not going to be caught without these sneakers for the duration of the chilly winter season.

