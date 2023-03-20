Spring Style: This Cap Sleeve Sweater Is a Must-Own Piece

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve finally made it to spring! But sometimes we make the mistake of thinking of spring as an early version of summer. We’re so ready to shed our winter coats and hats and embrace the sunshine! But does sunshine necessarily translate to warm temps? Not exactly.

Spring — especially in the latter half — does have some wonderfully sunny days, but it still mixes in some cold and rain as well. Some places might even see a sprinkling of snow. It’s important that our seasonal wardrobe reflects this and that we don’t just jump straight into mini swing dresses and denim shorts. We need transitional pieces like this cap-sleeve sweater!

Get the Saodimallsu Cap-Sleeve Loose-Fit Knit Sweater Top for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

This sweater top is made of a lightweight and breathable, yet cozy knit fabric, featuring a ribbed neckline and a stylish seam down the center. It has a longer hem that’s perfect for tucking into pants, skirts or shorts, and it has those super cute cap sleeves. They give us that hint of sleevelessness without committing to the tank top look — just right for this type of weather!

This sweater launched on Amazon in the winter and is already receiving kind words from reviewers — and we have the feeling it’s about to become a lot more popular! It comes in four colors too: apricot, pink, white and black.

We immediately started thinking about outfit ideas when we laid or eyes on this sweater. How should we wear it first? With the front tucked into high-rise jeans, a pair of lug-sole loafers on our feet? Hanging out over a pair of leggings with riding boots? With a suede mini skirt, tights and heels for a date night? Or perhaps even over a long-sleeve tee with joggers on a super chilly day?

This is the type of piece you’ll be able to wear again and again to create all different types of looks. It will make you feel instantly stylish when you slip it on over your head, which is always a win when it comes to clothing. More pieces like this, please!

