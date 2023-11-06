Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you ask Us, the Netflix show Sex/Life is all about skin — both the skin-on-skin contact in the steamy love scenes, and star Sarah Shahi’s smooth skin. Our jaws drop every time we see her clear complexion! Well, we just learned the actress’ skincare secret weapon. No gatekeeping here!

Shahi swears by the Shani Darden Lactic Acid Face Serum. She told New Beauty, “I’m a big fan of Shani Darden. She has this lactic acid product and, anytime I wear it, people are like, ‘Your skin looks like glass.’ I’m big on skincare, that’s for sure. It’s my one splurge.”

Curious how this brightening serum gives you a glow? Read on to find out!

Get the Shani Darden Skincare Lactic Acid Face Serum Travel Size for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

Powerful yet gentle, the Shani Darden Skincare Lactic Acid Face Serum leaves your complexion smooth and radiant. Formulated with exfoliating acids, this product promotes skin renewal and clarity. Lactic acid removes dead skin cells to reveal a brighter base, gluconolactone evens skin tone and a soothing complex of hyaluronic acid, aloe and green tea soothes and hydrates. In essence, this serum goes through a whole life cycle in just one simple step!

Perfect for travel, this face serum will help fight that post-plane dryness. A little goes a long way!

Shoppers are also smitten with this Shani Darden serum! “It leaves my skin looking and feeling brighter and cleaner,” one customer commented. “My pores look great and [tighter] than before.” A satisfied shopper added, “Dare I say this is even better than the Sunday Riley lactic acid. I will be replacing with this product. Instantly by the next morning my face appears to be more plumped and refreshed.” According to another review, this serum has “zero scent, absorbs in easily, and leaves the skin sooo smooth! I had no irritation after using this product. I love how it makes my skin feel!”

Want skin as smooth as glass, just like Sarah Shahi? Try this exfoliating serum today!

