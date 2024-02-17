Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Winter is still here, meaning there is a little time left to wear your warm sartorial options. Whether you prefer encapsulating coats or fuzzy boots, plenty of winter pieces can keep you toasty and covered without allowing you to overheat. Sweaters are a functional and evergreen style of clothing that can, for the most part, drift into whichever season effortlessly — this is why you should stock up on them! We found a stylish and cozy sweater that you’ll want to wear no matter the season — and it’s 41% off at Amazon right now!

The SAUKOLE Women’s Plaid Sweater is a great choice to add to your closet because it’s oversized and comfy to wear. It features a 50% viscose, 30% nylon and 20% PBT knit fabric composition for a sturdy yet fashionable piece. Also, it has billowing, poofy sleeves that also ups the ante of the garment. Further, this sweater comes in 19 colors and patterns, and there is an S to XL size range.

Get the SAUKOLE Women's Plaid Sweater for $41 (was $70) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 17, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style this voluminous sweater, throw it on with your favorite jeans and sneakers for a sporty vibe. Or, you could also rock it with a frilly skirt or trousers and pumps for an elevated and fun look. The beauty of this sweater is that its silhouette is malleable and coordinates well with everything already in your closet.

While discussing and reviewing this flouncy sweater, an Amazon reviewer added, “This sweater is so flattering! I love the material, and the thickness is wonderful! I like to cuff the sleeves, and I feel like it adds even more to the sweater. It goes with everything!”

Another satisfied Amazon reviewer noted, “This is high quality and great value for the price. I love how comfy and oversized it is. I’ll be buying more colors.”

One more Amazon shopper said, “I’m going to call this a “dressy sweatshirt.” It’s casual and comfy but definitely nice enough to wear beyond the house or grocery store. It’s slightly oversized and super soft. I love this one, for sure!”

So, if you’re looking for a top that you can wear for formal or informal events, this sweater is the perfect alternative that could become your new closet staple!

