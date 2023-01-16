So Scandinavian! 21 Fashion Finds to Help You Nail Scandi Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you always been drawn to Scandinavian home decor? Want a little more hygge in your life? How about we carry the concept into your closet? Scandinavian fashion, a.k.a. Scandi style, could be right up your alley.

So, what does Scandi style entail? It’s all about elevated comfort and easy elegance. You’ll find plenty of clean, beautifully tailored cuts and shapes, minimalist designs and cozy fits. Think oversized yet gorgeously structured, neutral shades with patterns, easy-to-wear, layer-friendly clothes and androgynous pieces you can dress up or dress down. Shop our picks below to look like you just stepped out of Denmark, Norway or Sweden!

21 Scandinavian-Style Fashion Finds

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Relaxed yet structured, neutral yet unique, this Panadila waffle knit top is exactly the type of piece we imagine when we’re talking about Scandi style!

2. We Also Love: Everlane is a perfect shopping destination for this type of fashion. This Premium Weight Relaxed Tee is just one of numerous products we’ll feature!

3. We Can’t Forget: A white button-up can fit into pretty much any type of fashion guidelines, but this Big Dart shirt has the loose, layerable design we were specifically looking for!

Knits

4. Our Absolute Favorite: With its ultra-dropped shoulder seams and oversized fit, this soft Anrabess cardigan will likely become one of your favorite knits for completing just about any outfit!

5. We Also Love: Love how a turtleneck can upgrade your look? You’ll fall fast for this Topshop sweater from Nordstrom. That emphasized hem!

6. We Can’t Forget: How stunning is this Meihuida knit vest? It’s an amazing layering piece, though you can also wear it on its own!

Outerwear

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Next time the temperature drops below freezing, consider trading in your marshmallow-style puffer for something more like this quilted Wownach maxi parka!

8. We Also Love: Whether it’s a little warmer out or you’re just a master at layering, top off your look with this utilitarian-inspired Canvas Organic Cotton Anorak from Everlane!

9. We Can’t Forget: If you’re looking for something sleek and sophisticated, we also have this Chicwish cardigan coat as a top-tier recommendation!

Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: The slouchy silhouette of this Minibee pocketed dress screams Scandinavian to Us. Wear it with the sleeves long or rolled up!

11. We Also Love: Billowy and ridiculously easy to wear, this Nordstrom Elbow Sleeve Midi Dress earns extra points for its super subtle texture!

12. We Can’t Forget: You can’t go wrong with something like this Everlane Organic Cotton Weekend Tee Dress. Layer up or wear it with tights and booties!

Pants

13. Our Absolute Favorite: If “relaxed” is in the name, you already know you’re heading in the right direction. These Everlane Relaxed Chinos have a comfy fit with cool details like the asymmetrical back pockets!

14. We Also Love: For something nice and casual, you could also add this pair of Canvas Organic Cotton Pull-On Pants to your Everlane cart!

15. We Can’t Forget: These Zaful corduroy pants are also a nice way to level up your wardrobe. Try swapping out your jeans for these!

Shoes

16. Our Absolute Favorite: If we’re keeping things cozy, these Clarks clog slippers are an excellent choice inside or outside of the house!

17. We Also Love: Chelsea boots are a nice choice as well, especially to pull together a super baggy type of outfit. We love this Dunes pair!

18. We Can’t Forget: Don’t forget about rain boots! These lace-up Keds boots are so nice and so useful to have ready to go on your shoe rack!

Accessories

19. Our Absolute Favorite: The floral embossing on this The Sak leather crossbody bag caught our eye. Fun but not too loud!

20. We Also Love: There’s really no explanation needed here. Fjällräven is one of the most popular bag brands out there — this Kanken Mini Backpack is one of our faves from the Swedish company!

21. We Can’t Forget: Lastly is this visibly soft, unisex Everlane Alpaca Beanie, made with alpaca and RWS-certified wool!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!