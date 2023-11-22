Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you ask Us, skincare should be simple and straightforward. Effective ingredients and real results! One star who understands the importance of sticking to the essentials is Scarlett Johansson. The Oscar-nominated actress founded a clean skincare line devoted to a minimalist approach to beauty.

“The Outset is centered around our three-step daily regimen of cleansing, prepping and moisturizing the skin,” Scarlett said, “and I think that consistent routine is what has kept my skin the happiest. These three products — cleanser, prep serum and a moisturizer — really work better together. I’ve noticed such a difference in my skin. It looks so much smoother, firmer and more even.”

Whether you’re streamlining your own skincare regimen or shopping for someone else, this Daily Essentials Bundle makes a great gift for the holidays!

Get the Daily Essentials Regimen Bundle for just $105 at The Outset!

The Outset’s Daily Essentials Regimen Bundle is the key to achieving a healthy glow in just three minutes. Formulated with the brand’s Hyaluroset Complex (a botanical alternative to hyaluronic acid), this trio of products rejuvenates your skin in just three minutes! Repeat morning and night for an easy everyday routine.

“We wanted as many people to be able to participate in our products as possible,” Scarlett said, “so we are vegan, we are nut allergen-free, we are gluten-free, we are cruelty-free.” The Outset eliminated 2,700 ingredients, including parabens and sulfates, to focus on the fragrance-free foundation.

Step 1: The Gentle Miscellar Antioxidant Cleanser removes makeup and hydrates your skin. Step 2: The award-winning Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum leaves your skin feeling firm and plump. Step 3: The Nourishing Squalane Daily Moisturizer smooths and soothes skin.

Want to take this Daily Essentials Regimen Bundle with you on the go? Shop the Daily Essentials Travel Set! “It’s my favorite gift all year round,” Scarlett said. “It’s super giftable and the products are designed to give anyone a super hydrated and radiant glow no matter what their skin type. It comes with a 10-day supply of our cleanser, prep serum and moisturizer. And let me tell you, you will see the difference in your skin after those 10 days.”

See It! Get the Daily Essentials Regimen Bundle for just $105 at The Outset!

Curious what customers have to say about this three-step skincare routine? Read these rave reviews below!

“The cleanser works well to keep my face clean and to remove makeup, and the prep serum + moisturizer combo makes my skin feel soft and look radiant.”

“I love the simplicity of this skincare. It has done wonders for my skin.”

“This bundle does magic for your skin! The products feel so gentle and clean and they make my skin look and feel healthy!”

Replicate Scarlett Johansson’s skincare regimen with this gift bundle from The Outset!

Not what you’re looking for? Explore more gift sets here and shop all other products from The Outset here!

