Sometimes we get a little sick of our wardrobe. There’s only so many times you can wear blue jeans or leather pants without the style seeming stale. Sure, we like to switch it up by donning dresses and jumpsuits, but we’d prefer to find an innovative option to mix and match with our favorite tops.

While browsing Walmart’s extensive sale section, we came across the cutest asymmetrical skirt! Designed by the iconic NYC brand Scoop, this midi is seriously a showstopper. The high-waisted cut is super flattering, while the yarn fabric is completely cozy. You can easily take this skirt from day to night by subbing sneakers for stilettos. We’re already daydreaming about the endless outfit possibilities with this piece (more on that later). Oh, and did we mention it’s on sale for only $15? Game over. Keep reading for all the details about this spring staple!

Get the Scoop Women’s Asymmetrical Midi Skirt for $15 (originally $26) at Walmart!

No one will believe you got this Scoop Women’s Asymmetrical Midi Skirt from Walmart! From the edgy silhouette to the high-quality material, this affordable find looks so much more expensive than it is. Say hello to a hi-low hem that draws attention to your legs in the classiest way. Paired with directional ribbed detailing and divine draping, this skirt is really something else!

You won’t have to sacrifice comfort for style with this knee-length look! Crafted from a cotton blend and finished in soft, stretchy yarn, this skirt feels like a comfy lightweight blanket. And the pull-on style with an elastic waistband makes for efficient on-off access. Available in fiery red and medium grey heather colors, you can choose your own adventure with this svelte skirt.

Shoppers are simply smitten with this asymmetrical midi, leaving entirely five-star reviews! “Loved the silhouette, the soft texture and cost,” one customer gushed. “It falls just right and looks very chic and modern.” Another reviewer reported, “The color is so vibrant, the material is SUPER soft, and the quality is beyond what you’d expect!” And this shopper declared, “So soft and comfortable and a perfect transitioning piece for the spring.”

For an effortless daytime ensemble, try teaming this skirt with a graphic tee and sneakers. And then for date night or girls’ night out, we recommend adding heeled sandals and a bodysuit or tank top for a fabulous fashion moment. For only $15, this Scoop skirt is such a steal!

