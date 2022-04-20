17 High-Waisted Spring Skirts for a Major Confidence Boost — Starting at $19

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Skirt season has arrived, and we’re officially making an effort to become “skirt people” this year. We own a few, but never enough. We’re a little scarred by the days of low-waisted denim minis, so we rarely click on the “skirts” category first when online shopping, but that’s changing today!

These days, there are so many flattering, high-waisted options out there that cinch the waist, elongate the legs and instantly elevate your look. We’ve picked out 17 mini, midi and maxi high-rise skirts from Amazon and beyond that we think will give you a major boost of confidence. Shop below!

Mini Skirts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This ruffled, tiered Alelly mini skirt is so trendy right now. More importantly, it’s so comfortable thanks to that shirred waistline!

2. We Also Love: Faux-leather mini skirts are making a big splash in fashion lately. This popular MANGOPOP skirt is one of our favorites!

3. We Can’t Forget: Love a tennis skirt style? Who doesn’t — especially when it comes in the form of this Wild Fable skirt from Target!

4. Denim Forever: Just because we don’t miss low-rise denim skirts doesn’t mean we don’t absolutely adore more modern, high-rise versions! This Lulus skirt is everything!

5. Sweet ‘n’ Silky: Y2K fashion called and it said, “You’re doing amazing, sweetie!” This LYANER mini skirt is undeniably cute!

6. Flower Power: This Allegra K skirt from Target is a longer mini, perfect for if you love the style but don’t want to go too, too short!

Midi Skirts

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Could we be more obsessed with midi slip skirts? This Soowalaoo satin skirt, especially, is just so swoon-worthy!

8. We Also Love: The slit up the leg of this Verdusa skirt is just perfect. Dainty floral prints will forever capture our hearts too!

9. We Can’t Forget: Pretty in patchwork! This Universal Thread skirt from Target definitely deserves a picnic in its future!

10. Totally Timeless: We’re always going to love a black-and-white polka dot skirt. This double-layer Scoop midi skirt from Walmart belongs in our closet ASAP!

11. Thanks, It Has Pockets: Is there anything more exciting than pockets on a skirt or dress? This lightweight SweatyRocks skirt quickly stole our hearts!

12. Party Time: Get ready to seriously shine on your next night out in this pleated Allegra K skirt. The metallic gold will turn heads!

Maxi Skirts

13. Our Absolute Favorite: With its flowy chiffon and sheer lower half, this Topdress skirt will be beautiful for both the beach and fancy occasions, depending on how you style it!

14. We Also Love: We obviously can’t get enough of this mini cheetah print on this Bluetime maxi skirt. The drawstring waistband earns bonus points!

15. We Can’t Forget: Sweet and simple, this solid Doublju skirt from Walmart has a wide, comfy waistband that you could even unfold if you want to wear this piece as a strapless dress!

16. High-Low Brilliance: How about something midi in the front and maxi in the back? This Lulus skirt nails the look with its cascading design!

17. Last but Not Least: Boho babes may not be able to resist this tiered Happy Sailed skirt. We know we can’t!

