The official start of spring is here, but in some corners of the country, it doesn’t feel like it! But that doesn’t mean you can’t get a jumpstart on all your spring shopping! Whether you love flouncy blouses or silky skirts, you can find a great deal on everything you need to live your best life this year. We found the cutest shirtdress that will instantly give you a serotonin boost — and it’s only $32 at Walmart!

This Scoop Women’s Shirtdress with Faux Wrap Front is the perfect piece to add to your spring rotation — when the time comes. It uses a 98% polyester and 2% spandex fabric composition for a sturdy but flexible option that you’ll love to float in spring. Also, it has a chic faux-wrap design and long sleeves for added coverage.

Doesn’t this shirtdress exude spring energy? To style it, you could pair it with heels and a chic bag for a strong statement. Or, you could rock it with sandals for a relaxed, comfy vibe that allows you to bask in the vibe of spring. Further, this dress comes in two colors and has an XS to XXL size range.

In regards to this flouncy dress, one Walmart reviewer gushed, “This dress is gorgeous! The XL, which is my normal size, fits perfectly. The details of the button cuff sleeve, snap closure at the front bust area, handkerchief hem and elastic back waist are so nice. A beautiful dress at only $32!”

Another reviewer added, “I absolutely love this dress! It fits true to size, and it’s very comfortable as well.”

Although it may not feel sunny where you are right now, it’s never too early to prepare for the impending bright, beautiful weather. If you’re looking for a gorgeous dress that can do it all this spring, this one could become your next gem!

Want to see some other options available on Walmart? Shop more dresses we found below:

