Neutrals? Don’t know her. Spring fashion calls for color and flair. Whether it’s through a frilly maxi skirt or a funky mini dress, warm weather demands you shed your layers and opt for styles that allow you to flow freely and fabulously. Are you looking for a dress to add to your spring rotation that can handle anything you have planned? We found a chic and vintage-inspired frock that you can rock for Easter or any other warm-weather event — and it’s under $30 at Walmart now!

This Scoop Women’s Fit and Flare Dress has an adorable, breezy silhouette with an ‘80s factor that feels interesting and modern. The dress relies on 100% polyester for a breathable, comfy and stretchy option that will move with your body. Also, it has chic long sleeves and a fancy bow tied across the waist for added cuteness. Further, there’s an elastic waist for a much more comfortable fit.

To style this dress, you can coordinate it with a pair of heels with a bright contrasting color for a fresh look. Of course, you can also team it with a cardigan and sandals for a relaxed but elegant vibe that works for formal or informal moments. Additionally, this dress comes in three colors — we love the beetroot purple and tonal blue floral variations — and has an XS to XL size range!

In regards to this flouncy mini dress, one Walmart reviewer fawned, “The perfect dress for the price. I love the material. I weigh 150, and the medium fits me perfectly.” One more shopper added, “The color of this dress is gorgeous, and the fit is cute and comfortable. I just love it.”

It’s no surprise that dresses are a versatile category of clothing that is ideal for spring. If you’re looking for a dress for Easter festivities — and beyond — this one could be the next gem in your sartorial rotation!

Want to see some other options available on Walmart? Shop more dresses we found below:

