Shoppers Say This Beautiful Dress Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is

Walmart continues to pleasantly surprise Us when it comes to fashion! We discover hidden gems whenever we search for new styles, and our latest discovery may be one of our all-time favorites. Seriously!

We don’t mess around when it comes to dresses, and if you’re anything like Us, no one will believe you picked up this stunning midi style at Walmart. It undoubtedly looks like it may cost at least two — if not three — times as much as its current $38 price tag. Shoppers are obsessed, and so are we!

Get the Scoop Women’s Pleated Floral Midi Dress for just $38 at Walmart!

This dress comes courtesy of Scoop, and it’s the epitome of a textbook spring frock. It boasts a classic floral print in jewel tones which truly pop, and the cut and fit of this piece are both equally captivating. The hem has a unique and flowy vibe, which differentiates it from similar options on the market. We can envision how beautifully this dress will move when you walk around in it. It’s giving glamour!

The flowy feel is also enhanced by the pleating of the material, which adds some elegant texture to the dress. The dress reminds Us somewhat of a wrap style thanks to the matching fabric belt, which cinches in the waist to create a beautiful silhouette. The two final details which make the dress feel complete would have to be the notched V-neckline and slightly billowy sleeves which cinch in at the wrists. Honestly, this has everything we could ever want from a springtime style!

Reviewers say this dress is a head-turner, and upon first glance, it’s easy to see why. After all, it’s bright, flattering and can give you a major boost in the confidence department. Who wouldn’t feel beautiful while donning a dress as gorgeous as this one? You can wear it to work, during the day or in the evening. With a simple change of footwear, this garment can fit in seamlessly in every type of setting. Versatility is of the utmost importance when shopping, and it seems this staple dress may be spring’s must-have garment. Considering the low price point, we suggest you act fast before your size disappears. Walmart — who knew?!

