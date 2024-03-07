Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s hard to believe, but Easter is at the end of the month. If that seems early to you, that’s because it is — so figuring out what to wear is necessary. Whether you prefer floral options or pastel creations, there are plenty of deals available to steal at the moment — and if you’re looking for an ensemble to wear to Easter brunch with friends and family, we found an absolute winner. Oh, and it just so happens to be only $26 at Walmart!

The Scoop dress is the ultimate colorful, ruffle frock that will elevate your Easter celebration, and it’s a versatile piece as it’s relaxed enough to suit any other occasion or weekend hang with the girls. It features a 100% polyester fabrication for a durable, breathable alternative to other options on the market. Also, the thin strap design makes it suitable for informal or formal moments — you can use a shawl or cardigan to cover up or wear the garment as is.

The bright, delightful colors in this dress make it a breeze to style. For example, you can pair it with contrasting or matching pumps for a fun, bold take. For a more spring-friendly moment, you can rock it with easy sandals and a classy clutch for a refined, sophisticated look. In terms of variety, this frock comes in three colors — we prefer the multicolored or pink dust variation — and has an XS to XXL size range.

Scoop is a Walmart clothing line designed by famed designer and Project Runway judge Brandon Maxwell, and this chic slip option lives up to his pristine reputation.

While reviewing and gushing over this flouncy dress, a happy Walmart reviewer noted, “The floral print is beautiful. It camouflages any self-conscious areas and drapes the body beautifully. It’s slimming but is slightly flowy. Super flattering.” Another reviewer added, “This dress is beautiful and fits perfectly.”

One more Walmart reviewer said, “I am surprised at the quality of this dress. It is polyester but feels like a nice crepe fabric. It is beautifully cut and flattering on. A good buy.”

Easter is almost here, and this colorful and flowy dress works for your Sunday celebration — and long after. While it can instantly make your holiday more festive, think of the fashionable possibilities it will provide all season long!

See it: Get the Scoop Women’s Ruffle Slip Bias Cut Dress for $26 (was $29) at Walmart!

