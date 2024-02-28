Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Selena Gomez’s recent outfit worn for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live just reminded Us of how easily a belt can change the look of an ensemble entirely. The addition of the classic accessory upgraded her basic LBD with a sophisticated, visual element and cinched the waist. And while we love her black leather belt with gold detailing by way of Versace, we don’t love its designer price tag — so we scoured Amazon and found a lookalike for $16 to get the chic accessory’s vibe for less!
The Alaix Gold Buckle Black Leather Belt will add an elegant touch to any look. The gold buckle and hardware give the accessory a stylish appearance, while the simple leather aesthetic makes it minimal enough to pair with multiple outfits. It comes in two other color options and several different waist sizes, so you’ll be able to find one that comfortably suits your size and style. The best part? You can shop it on sale for 33% off right now!
Get the Alaix Gold Buckle Black Leather Belt (originally $24) on sale for $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
A versatile find, this belt can be teamed effortlessly with plenty of pieces in your wardrobe. Wear it with trousers to dress up a work uniform or with a pair of jeans to snatch the figure for going out to drinks with friends. You can be more creative with it and bring out your inner fashionista by using the belt to cinch the waist of a dress like Gomez did or wear it over a blazer!
Amazon shoppers love the belt’s streamlined style as well. This customer said it’s a “solid, no-frills accessory” that’s bound to be a “staple in your wardrobe.” “It’s a classic belt design, nothing too flashy or trendy,” they said. “But that’s kinda the point. It’s meant to be a versatile piece that goes with a lot of different outfits. And trust me, it does. I’ve worn it with jeans, skirts, dresses, you name it.”
If you’ve been looking for an easy way to elevate your accessories, this belt is a wise investment. It’s on sale for just $16 on Amazon, which is certainly a solid price for something that looks similar to Gomez’s designer style!
See it: the Alaix Gold Buckle Black Leather Belt (originally $24) on sale for $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2024, but are subject to change.
Not what you’re looking for? Check out some of our other favorite fashionable belt finds below:
- Vonmelli 3-Pack Gold Buckle Leather Belts – $24
- Risantry Western Belt for Women – $15
- Suosdey Reversible Leather Belts with Gold Buckle – $17
- Whippy Two-in-One Ladies Reversible Waist Belt with Fashion Alloy Buckle – $10
- Jasgood 2-Pack Retro Elastic Stretchy Metal Buckle Skinny Waist Belt – $15