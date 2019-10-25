



Look at her now! Selena Gomez is back and better than ever. The 27-year-old shocked fans by dropping not one but two singles this week. And if you’re asking Us? Her timing couldn’t be better! Selenators were long overdue for new music from the starlet — and the lyrics in each track reportedly reference her relationship with Justin Bieber, who just recently tied the knot with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

Gomez has certainly dominated the headlines this week — and she’s also managed to stir the fashion pot. Instead of opting for a pricey designer piece, she went ahead and wore a seriously affordable item in her new Lose You to Love Me music video. The best part? It’s available for purchase right now!

See it: Grab the FP One Allegra Cardi for $128, available at Free People!

Sure, the emotional breakup ballad has been the topic of discussion since its release early Wednesday morning — in fact, it has already racked up more than 47 million views. But the cost-conscious sweater, known as the FP One Allegra Cardi, that she’s rocking for the duration of the video is equally buzz-worthy!

When it comes down to it, her styling couldn’t be more on point. A breakup is uncomfortable, and we suspect doing it in front of the entire world only makes matters worse. Fortunately, this cardi is here to help. It’s completely classic, and best of all — it’s seriously cozy!

Not only that, but we love the wide range of colors available! Here, this cardi comes in not one perfect shade — but five of them. There’s lilac, petal, teal, white and yes, even Selena’s favorite: black. Now, regardless of what shade you select, you won’t miss out. Each and every version features the same super-soft material that’s impossibly chic.

With cuffing season in full swing, everyone’s looking to snag that extra snuggle — but why even bother when there’s this soft-to-touch sweater up for grabs? The fuzzy material will keep Us warm and cozy all season long. Plus, the front button closure allows complete freedom — which is something a significant other might not offer! Pretty amazing, isn’t it?

This piece is so versatile and transitional, it can be styled a dozen different ways. Additionally, it can be worn year-round with just a few minor tweaks here and there.

Add a cami or tank top underneath for the perfect two-piece set when heading to work. Take this sleek sweater from day to night by removing the layer underneath it and buttoning the cardigan to the top. It’ll double as the chicest shirt that’s so on-trend right now. Yes, it’s the perfect time to lose your other cardis and love this piece — all season long.

