Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Today Only! Shop 12 Amazing Beauty Deals at Serious Skincare

By
12 Days of Skincare
Serious Skincare

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

In honor of the holidays, Serious Skincare is spreading all the good cheer with one last sale of the season. For one day only, you can experience the magic of the 12 days of Christmas all at once! Choose from 12 different skincare deals that will seriously elevate your beauty routine.

From wrinkle-reducing treatments to moisture-boosting creams, these luxury products will make your skin feel merry and bright. All of these skincare staples make great gifts for loved ones. Score these limited-time savings from Serious Skincare today!

Glycolic Cleanser

Glycolic Cleanser
Serious Skincare

A fan-favorite, this Glycolic Cleanser has been Serious Skincare’s no. 1 bestselling product for over 20 years! This through cleansing formula will leave your skin soft and smooth.

Was $42You Save 29%
On Sale: $30
See It!

FirmAFace XR

Firm-a-Face XR
Serious Skincare

Skip the Botox and try this Firm-a-Face XR instead! This skin tightener fills in wrinkles, reduces pores and blurs out fine lines like a filter.

Was $44You Save 16%
On Sale: $37
See It!

CryoCinq Cold-Sculpting Body Treatment Duo

Cryo-Cinq
Serious Skincare

Firm and tone your skin with this CryoCinq cold sculpting treatment! This skincare duo helps lift sagging skin and improve texture on your thighs, arms, stomach or neck.

Was $88You Save 50%
On Sale: $44
See It!

Serious C3 C-Cream Proactive Daytime Moisturizer w/SPF 30

C cream SPF
Serious Skincare

Smooth skin with a side of sun protection! Featuring SPF 30 and vitamin C, this daily moisturizer keeps skin looking bright and clear.

Was $88You Save 44%
On Sale: $49
See It!

V-Sculpt Face and Neck Tool and Pure Pep Concentrate

V-Sculpt
Serious Skincare

The V-Sculpt beauty tool is like an at-home facial! Using ultrasonic vibration, therapeutic heat, plus red, blue and green light therapy, this device brightens, tightens and tones your face and neck. And the Pure Pep Concentrate is a super serum that helps minimize wrinkles.

Was $106You Save 35%
On Sale: $69
See It!

Lock and Bond 24 Hour Moisture Lock Duo

Lock & Bond duo
Serious Skincare

Lock in moisture for 24 hours with this hydrating duo! This nourishing formula delivers soft, supple and smooth skin.

Was $88You Save 50%
On Sale: $44
See It!

Ultra-Mare Marine Body Crème Duo

body creme duo
Serious Skincare

Infused with therapeutic marine concentrations this body crème soothes and smooths dry skin. Two for the price of one!

Was $98You Save 57%
On Sale: $42
See It!

The Absolutes Wrinkle Rebel & Moisture Multiplier

Wrinkle Rebel
Serious Skincare

Leave wrinkles behind in 2023 with this anti-wrinkle treatment! Formulated with ferulic acid, vitamin C and vitamin E, the Wrinkle Rebel reduces wrinkles and increases elasticity. Meanwhile, the Moisture Multiplier leaves skin looking dewy, smooth and plump. Quite the combo!

Was $101You Save 26%
On Sale: $75
See It!

Lash Bath & Conditioner Duo

Lash Bath Duo
Serious Skincare

Doubling as an eye makeup remover and a lash-enhancing treatment, this Lash Bath elongates eyelashes while enhancing density and gloss.

Was $48You Save 50%
On Sale: $24
See It!

A-Force Retinol Serum

A-Force serum
Serious Skincare

Out with the old, in with the new! This A-Force Retinol Serum encourages rapid cellular turnover and supports new collagen and elastin growth. The result? A fresh, youthful glow.

Was $44You Save 16%
On Sale: $37
See It!

The Absolute Age Disrupter Resveratrol Burst

Age Disruptor
Serious Skincare

This Age Disruptor is the ultimate anti-aging powerhouse! Packed with resveratrol, this corrective treatment illuminates your complexion and reduces melanin spots.

Was $59You Save 24%
On Sale: $45
See It!

Continuously Clear Clearz-it On-The-Spot Acne Treatment

Clear Itz acne treatment
Serious Skincare

Last but not least, this on-the-spot acne treatment zaps zits in a pinch! The benzoyl peroxide disinfects and heals active pimples.

Was $58You Save 40%
On Sale: $35
See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

jennifer-aniston-pore-vacuum

Related: Jennifer Aniston Says This Wrinkle-Reducing Serum Is ‘So Good’ — Shop Now!

Kendall Jenner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala on December 3, 2023.

Related: Kendall Jenner’s Makeup Artist Prepped Her Skin With This $19 Plumping Cream

anti-aging cream

Related: Turn Back the Clock With This Anti-Aging Cream That Moisturizes Mature Skin

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!