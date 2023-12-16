Today Only! Shop 12 Amazing Beauty Deals at Serious Skincare

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

In honor of the holidays, Serious Skincare is spreading all the good cheer with one last sale of the season. For one day only, you can experience the magic of the 12 days of Christmas all at once! Choose from 12 different skincare deals that will seriously elevate your beauty routine.

From wrinkle-reducing treatments to moisture-boosting creams, these luxury products will make your skin feel merry and bright. All of these skincare staples make great gifts for loved ones. Score these limited-time savings from Serious Skincare today!

Glycolic Cleanser

A fan-favorite, this Glycolic Cleanser has been Serious Skincare’s no. 1 bestselling product for over 20 years! This through cleansing formula will leave your skin soft and smooth.

Was $42 You Save 29% On Sale: $30 See It!

FirmAFace XR

Skip the Botox and try this Firm-a-Face XR instead! This skin tightener fills in wrinkles, reduces pores and blurs out fine lines like a filter.

Was $44 You Save 16% On Sale: $37 See It!

CryoCinq Cold-Sculpting Body Treatment Duo

Firm and tone your skin with this CryoCinq cold sculpting treatment! This skincare duo helps lift sagging skin and improve texture on your thighs, arms, stomach or neck.

Was $88 You Save 50% On Sale: $44 See It!

Serious C3 C-Cream Proactive Daytime Moisturizer w/SPF 30

Smooth skin with a side of sun protection! Featuring SPF 30 and vitamin C, this daily moisturizer keeps skin looking bright and clear.

Was $88 You Save 44% On Sale: $49 See It!

V-Sculpt Face and Neck Tool and Pure Pep Concentrate

The V-Sculpt beauty tool is like an at-home facial! Using ultrasonic vibration, therapeutic heat, plus red, blue and green light therapy, this device brightens, tightens and tones your face and neck. And the Pure Pep Concentrate is a super serum that helps minimize wrinkles.

Was $106 You Save 35% On Sale: $69 See It!

Lock and Bond 24 Hour Moisture Lock Duo

Lock in moisture for 24 hours with this hydrating duo! This nourishing formula delivers soft, supple and smooth skin.

Was $88 You Save 50% On Sale: $44 See It!

Ultra-Mare Marine Body Crème Duo

Infused with therapeutic marine concentrations this body crème soothes and smooths dry skin. Two for the price of one!

Was $98 You Save 57% On Sale: $42 See It!

The Absolutes Wrinkle Rebel & Moisture Multiplier

Leave wrinkles behind in 2023 with this anti-wrinkle treatment! Formulated with ferulic acid, vitamin C and vitamin E, the Wrinkle Rebel reduces wrinkles and increases elasticity. Meanwhile, the Moisture Multiplier leaves skin looking dewy, smooth and plump. Quite the combo!

Was $101 You Save 26% On Sale: $75 See It!

Lash Bath & Conditioner Duo

Doubling as an eye makeup remover and a lash-enhancing treatment, this Lash Bath elongates eyelashes while enhancing density and gloss.

Was $48 You Save 50% On Sale: $24 See It!

A-Force Retinol Serum

Out with the old, in with the new! This A-Force Retinol Serum encourages rapid cellular turnover and supports new collagen and elastin growth. The result? A fresh, youthful glow.

Was $44 You Save 16% On Sale: $37 See It!

The Absolute Age Disrupter Resveratrol Burst

This Age Disruptor is the ultimate anti-aging powerhouse! Packed with resveratrol, this corrective treatment illuminates your complexion and reduces melanin spots.

Was $59 You Save 24% On Sale: $45 See It!

Continuously Clear Clearz-it On-The-Spot Acne Treatment

Last but not least, this on-the-spot acne treatment zaps zits in a pinch! The benzoyl peroxide disinfects and heals active pimples.

Was $58 You Save 40% On Sale: $35 See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Jennifer Aniston Says This Wrinkle-Reducing Serum Is ‘So Good’ — Shop Now! Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If we could bottle up the beauty of any celebrity, we’d probably pick Jennifer Aniston. Ever since Friends, we’ve been fans of the actress’ sunny disposition and sun-kissed demeanor. She’s got that girl-next-door glam — aspirational yet accessible. […]

Related: Kendall Jenner’s Makeup Artist Prepped Her Skin With This $19 Plumping Cream Stars — they’re just like Us. Sometimes they opt for affordable skincare over luxury labels. Even supermodel Kendall Jenner! While walking the red carpet for the Academy Museum Gala earlier this month, the L’Oréal Paris ambassador exclusively wore the drugstore beauty brand. In a new interview with Vogue, celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips revealed the […]