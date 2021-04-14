This Bold String Bikini Is Sure to Stun Every Single Time

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In fashion, it’s sometimes best to stick with the classics. There are plenty of different kinds of bikinis out there, but the string bikini is usually the one we picture when we hear the word. You really can’t go wrong with a string bikini. It’s a timeless style that’s simple yet show-stopping!

Even though string bikinis have minimal designs, there are still some brands that are leaps and bounds over others. Even the smallest details can make the biggest difference, and this SHEKINI swim set proves it. We could see right away why it was racking up so many five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers!

Get the SHEKINI Halter Triangle Bikini starting at just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

This is a true string bikini with skinny tie closure at the neck and the center of the back. This style also means the fabric can slide across the strings, letting you adjust your fit even further so everything falls just where you want it to. The top also comes with removable soft pads, by the way, and is fully lined!

The bottoms, also fully lined, really help this bikini stand out from the rest. First, it has side ties, which are not only cute but also adjustable so you can again get the perfect fit. What especially sold Us, however, was the back. There’s a little bit of a cheeky fit, but we really knew this bikini was a must when we saw the ruched seam down the center. If you’re looking for that accentuated peach booty effect, this is the swimsuit for you!

Get the SHEKINI Halter Triangle Bikini starting at just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

This bikini comes in a bunch of different colors and patterns. You could go bold with a neon orange, a striking red, a bright yellow or a hot pink, or you could go for a multicolor pattern or leopard print. Note that a few of the colors have a shirred fabric effect up top, so make sure you look at the photos before adding to cart so you’re definitely getting the version you want!

If you usually shy away from string bikinis, we think you’ll want to give this one a chance. You might even blow yourself away when you look in the mirror. Being able to adjust both top and bottom in numerous ways is a huge plus for a flattering fit, so check out the effects for yourself!

Get the SHEKINI Halter Triangle Bikini starting at just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from SHEKINI here and see more bikinis here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!