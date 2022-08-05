Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Always a bridesmaid, never the bride. Story of my life! While it’s always an honor being a bridesmaid, all of the expenses can end up costing a pretty penny. Not only do you need to shell out for the bachelorette party and bridal shower, but you also have to splurge on a matching bridesmaid dress you’ll probably never wear again. (It’s basically the plot of the movie 27 Dresses.)

Up until recently, the bridal party rules were rigid. As a bridesmaid, you were expected to purchase the exact dress the bride had in mind — that meant that the price was out of your control. These days, the new trend is letting bridesmaids shop for different styles in a specific color family, giving you the freedom to choose a flattering frock within your budget.

According to Brides, we’re entering an era of individuality. “We’ve been moving away from the very traditional look of bridesmaids wearing identical dresses, with matching hairstyles, makeup, shoes and accessories,” said Kate Halfpenny, the founder of British bridalwear company Halfpenny London. “The modern style of different outfits, but in the same colorway, is a very welcome change.” We’re also in the age of sustainability — rewearing outfits is now fashion-forward, not a fashion faux pas.

How We Picked the Best Bridesmaid Dresses

When determining which dresses to add to this list, I wanted to make sure to include styles that appealed to a wide range of women. I tried to find frocks in stunning shades that were size-inclusive and figure-flattering. Although each bride has unique taste, most bridesmaid dresses tend to be floor-length in flowy fabric — trends come and go, but timeless silhouettes stay forever. Affordability was my top concern, so all of these dresses from Amazon are under $100!

The beauty of these bridesmaid dresses is that they’re very versatile, so you can keep them in your closet for other special occasions. Wedding guest dress? Check. Holiday party or New Year’s Eve? You know it. Date night? Done and done.

Shop these 11 dresses that will elevate your bridal party without breaking the bank!

1. Infinity Convertible Bridesmaid Dress

One dress, infinite styling opportunities! This convertible bridesmaid dress can be worn endless ways, from halter to short sleeves to one shoulder. Available in 29 vibrant colors, this customizable dress flatters all different body types. One reviewer reported, “I felt absolutely amazing and comfortable in the dress. I also received so many compliments and everyone loved it and was surprised when I said I purchased it from Amazon. Totally worth every penny.” To infinity and beyond!

Pros:

Comfortable

Variety of ways to style it

Cons:

Some say the dress runs long

Available at: Amazon

2. Women’s Off-The-Shoulder Chiffon Bridesmaid Dress with Pockets

This off-the-shoulder gown is universally flattering! The A-line silhouette accentuates your waist while providing subtle tummy control, and the off-the-shoulder detailing covers up that trouble area on your arms. While this bridesmaid dress is definitely a classy choice, you’ll still show off a little skin with the leg slit and surplice neckline. With 25 colors to choose from in sizes 0 to 22 plus, this chiffon dress will look beautiful on your entire bridal party!

Pros:

Flattering on all body types

Variety of colors and sizes

Pockets!

Cons:

Still might need to have the dress tailored

Available at: Amazon

3. Miusol Women’s Formal Lace Evening Party Maxi Dress

Want the luxe look at a fraction of the cost? This lovely lace dress delivers designer quality at an affordable price point. Shoppers rave that this maxi is comfy-chic. “The dress is STUNNING!” one customer gushed. “OMG it is absolutely beautiful!!! I cannot believe the price! If you’re in doubt — doubt no more! It sits higher on the waist, so even with some extra pooch in the midsection — you won’t regret buying this dress! And the flow of the bottom part is unbelievably flattering.”

Pros:

High quality

Comfortable

Cons:

Runs long

Available at: Amazon

4. Verdusa Women’s Satin Sleeveless Maxi Evening Dress

Silky smooth! If you’re searching for a sultry bridesmaid dress, look no further. The criss-cross back and high-side slit give this satin maxi a flirty touch. Plus, the cowl neckline and silky smooth fabric are totally on trend. One shopper enthused, “This dress is BEAUTIFUL and it FAR exceeded my expectations! I got so many compliments all night from wedding guests and even the bride asked where I got it because she wish she would have used it for her bridesmaids.”

Pros:

Trendy

Sultry

Cons:

Slit is a little high

Available at: Amazon

5. Women’s Satin Formal Ball Gown With Pockets

A dress fit for a princess — simple yet stunning! One shopper even called this satin gown “perfect!” Featuring silky-smooth fabric with a lace-up back design, side slits and pockets, this dress is a dream. And no need to search for a bra that won’t show! This maxi comes with built-in chest support for extra ease.

Pros:

Pockets!

Built-in bra

Cons:

Straps run long

Available at: Amazon

6. Women’s One-Shoulder Chiffon Bridesmaid Dress with Pockets

One-shoulder wonder! Dazzle in this asymmetrical gown, crafted with ruched chiffon. “Beautiful,” one reviewer declared. “The fabric feels high quality. Looks and feels like a more expensive dress!” And once again, the pockets are a great bonus for bridesmaids on the go. With 14 sizes (2 to 26 plus) and 34 color options, this double-lined dress works for a wide range of women.

Pros:

Sizes 2-26 plus

High quality

Cons:

One-shoulder silhouette may not be for everyone

Available at: Amazon

7. Women’s Off-The-Shoulder Pleated Chiffon Bridesmaid Dress

Go off (the shoulder)! This elegant off-the-shoulder gown is a showstopper. Thanks to the lace-up corset back, you can adjust the bodice of the dress to fit to your body. According to one bridesmaid, “The corset back was the best part, allowing for a little more or less room as needed. I got so many compliments on my dress at the wedding. It’s definitely that type of dress you can wear to multiple events.”

Pros:

Variety of colors and sizes

Adjustable corset back

Cons:

Some shoppers say the top of the dress was a little bulky

Available at: Amazon

8. Women’s Satin Bridesmaid Dress with Slit

Another satin stunner with a slightly lower slit and a surplice neckline! This bridesmaid dress features a shiny sheen that will shimmer in the light. One shopper gushed, “OMG! It’s beautiful! It beautifully made and just wow!!!! I definitely recommend you will not be disappointed!”

Pros:

Shiny satin fabric

High quality

Cons:

A couple of reviewers said the dress wasn’t flattering on them

Available at: Amazon

9. Women’s Halter Pleated Chiffon Long Bridesmaid Dress with Pockets

Grecian goddess! This flowy halter dress is fully lined with an invisible bra inside for additional support. We’re smitten with the crossover design, tie waist and side slit pockets! A mother of the bride commented, “It was a beautiful color, the cut was excellent and the quality was great for the price. Extremely light and flowing. This dress over exceeded my expectation.”

Pros:

Flattering cut

Lightweight

Cons:

None

Available at: Amazon

10. Ever-Pretty Women Elegant 3/4 Sleeve Empire Waist Maxi Bridesmaid Dress

Shopping for a bridesmaid dress for a winter wedding? This gorgeous lace gown will keep you warm in style! The empire waist provides tummy control, while the ¾ sleeves cover your upper arms. “Can’t stress enough how comfortable this dress is,” one shopper said. “No need to wear a bra since the dress comes with padding and the lace stretches for a comfortable and perfect fit. It’s elegant and classy.”

Pros:

Comfortable

¾ sleeves

Cons:

Hard to find — mostly five-star reviews

Available at: Amazon

11. Ever-Pretty Flower One-Shoulder Empire Waist Bridesmaids Dress

Last, but certainly not least, is this breathtaking one-shoulder bridesmaid dress adorned with delicate floral details. “PERFECT for my wedding party!” one bride proclaimed. “I searched for MONTHS trying to find the right dress searching all high-end department stores, David’s bridal, etc. Mothing seemed ‘just perfect’ and this dress is JUST PERFECT.” We’re swooning over the sweetheart neckline, ruched bodice and empire waist.

Pros:

Stunning details

Flattering

Good quality

Cons:

Neckline enhances cleavage — could be too revealing for some

Available at: Amazon

