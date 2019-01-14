Sure, we might rave about cool culottes and stylish corduroys, but let’s be real for just a moment: When we have to make a choice about what we wear day-in and day-out, we almost always (fine, 99 percent of the time) reach for a pair of leggings. They’re what we wear on our days off for just about everything. We lounge around in them, run our errands in them and generally spend all weekend in them. We even found ways to wear them on nights out (just get a leather-look or moto-inspired style) and have even been known to sneak a pair into our workwear wardrobe (just pair with a long chunky knit or sweaterdress and no one can tell the difference!)

As much as we’re convinced that a perfect world would involve a uniform that includes leggings, there are days that we just can’t get away with wearing them. Some outfits just call for a pair of jeans! Unfortunately, even the stretchiest, most comfortable denim still has a way of digging into parts of our body we’d rather leave alone. If they’re not digging into our stomachs and sides, they’re probably bagging out around the rear and knees and look totally unflattering.

Mercifully for Us and our leggings-loving lives, we found a pair that united the feel of our favorite pair of lounge pants with classic dark skinny jeans. Intrigued?

See it: Check out the Spanx Jean-ish Leggings for just $98 at Nordstrom! Also available at Zappos for $98. Not a fan? Check out other leggings at Nordstrom today!

Spanx, the brand we always go to for leggings of all kinds, has created the perfect leggings-denim hybrid. The Jean-ish Leggings have the fit and compression power of traditional Spanx shapers, so they help the tummy appear trimmer and lift the backside. True to the name, however, they look exactly like skinny jeans! Seriously, no one will ever even know we’re wearing leggings as pants and we are so on board with that!

Just like denim, they have flattering back patch pockets plus a set of faux front pockets to add to the illusion that these are just the most curve-hugging skinny jeans of all time. Like leggings, however, they boast a comfortable elastic waist, so no need to worry about any slip-and-sliding or uncomfortable digging into our tummies and lower back.

The Spanx Jean-ish leggings are hemmed right above the ankle, perfect for a flattering flash of skin when worn with sneakers, flats or mules. Want to wear these on a cold day? Just wear crew socks and boots. They’re a skinny fit throughout the leg, too, so they can easily be tucked in over-the-knee and knee-high boots.

The leggings come in two easy-to-wear colors! There’s a jet black shade, which can easily be styled the same way we’d wear a pair of black skinny jeans (think knits, ankle booties and flowy tops and structured flats in the spring). For more traditional denim fans, there’s a deep blue wash aptly named “Twilight.” It’s a dark blue that’s so saturated, it almost looks black. Tuck it into knee-high boots or wear with sneakers for a casual, laidback vibe.

While Spanx is known as the go-to brand for all things hosiery and shapewear, venturing into denim (with a comfy spin) makes total sense for the label! Founder Sara Blakely started Spanx after hating her VPL (visible panty lines, for those lucky enough to never encounter them) and cut the feet off her control-top pantyhose to make something that worked. Spanx was born and is now trusted by countless men and women alike for the most flattering fit imaginable. It’s no surprise that Spanx has such a fanbase — the word itself is practically in our lexicon!

Speaking of the fanbase, these leggings have quite the legion of fans! Dozens swear that they love the leggings for just about every occasion — some even love to glam them up with faux fur vests and glitzy tops! Multiple reviews noted how perfect the leggings were great for wearing after giving birth because of how stretchy they were. Nearly all shoppers said these hold their shape plus are super slimming to boot. Sounds like winning praise to us!

With so many styling possibilities plus the promise of comfort no matter how we wear them, we’re so amped about these awesome leggings! Now, we just have to break the news to our other leggings that they’re being replaced for good (sorry, but these are just too good to pass up)!

