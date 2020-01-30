If you’ve never had the pleasure of browsing and spending some hard-earned cash on Shopbop, then you’re in for a special treat. The go-to retailer handpicks the best of the best in terms of clothing, shoes and accessories from a vast amount of the most popular brands in the fashion industry today. And right now, the e-commerce destination is having a serious sale!

We honestly don’t even know where to begin. With over 3,000 products up for grabs, how can we possibly dwindle down our carts to just a couple of items? Out of the latest dresses, pants and jackets that gave gone up for sale, we’ve picked out our top five favorites to help steer your Shopbop shopping experience in the right direction!

This Flirty Floral Maxi Dress

This dress is the epitome of romance. We love its extra-long length and tiered skirt that gives it a ruffled texture. The off-the-shoulder drop sleeves reveal the perfect amount of skin — and the dainty floral print is swoon-worthy.

Get the OPT Petal Dress (originally $155) on sale for just $109, available from Shopbop!

This Fuzzy Reversible Coat

What’s better than a versatile piece? This hooded faux-fur jacket is made from a fuzzy and plush olive green fur on one side — and a faux-suede green material on the other. Depending on the vibe that you’re going for, this jacket can look incredible with pretty much any outfit.

Get the Line & Dot Andi Reversible Faux Fur Jacket (originally $145) on sale for just $87, available from Shopbop!

This Comfy Elevated Sweatshirt

Talk about loungewear we can get away with wearing to work! This top is made from a cozy cotton sweatshirt material, but the puffed-sleeve design instantly makes it a million times fancier. It will look excellent with basic jeans or a pair of elegant cigarette pants!

Get the AG Walker Puff Sleeve Sweatshirt (originally $168) on sale for just $84, available from Shopbop!

These Edgy Pinstripe Pants

We love how this pair of pants takes on the classic pinstripe design and gives it a downtown, streetwear vibe. The zipper pocket detail on the front is a nice added touch, and the wide pant legs are incredibly flattering.

Get the Tiger Mist Clueless Pants (originally $89) on sale for just $62, available from Shopbop!

This Casual Tunic Sweater

You can never go wrong with a comfy oversized sweater! This turtleneck tunic version will team well with any pair of pants, and can be worn as a dress with tights alone. You can even cinch it with a wide belt if you like to give yourself more of an hourglass silhouette. The neutral tan color will look stunning with every skin tone, which is a chic bonus. Buying this now!

Get the MINKPINK Lesley Tunic Sweater (originally $109) on sale for just $76, available from Shopbop!

