SkinCeuticals Just Dropped This Must-Have Moisturizer That Brightens Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here at Shop With Us, we’re all about that new new — especially when it’s coming from one of the most beloved brands in the beauty business. We’re talking about SkinCeuticals, the cult-favorite skincare company that celebs swear by. Backed by science and trusted by dermatologists, their bestselling formulas help combat signs of aging and improve skin health. And the results are real!

The latest launch from SkinCeuticals is the Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment, a lightweight moisturizer that repairs dull or rough skin. Dr. Alicia Barba, a SkinCeuticals partner physician, recently told InStyle, “If you’re someone looking for bright, clear, smooth skin without the use of hydroquinone or retinols that can cause irritation and redness, the [Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment is] is a great way to achieve the skin brightness and clarity you’re looking for in a format that’s gentle enough for daily use.”

This brand-new product is available now at SkinStore!

Get the SkinCeuticals Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment for just $105 at SkinStore!

Winter weather bringing you down? We’ve got a moisturizer for that. The SkinCeuticals Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment really does get high marks in our book. Our skin is feeling particularly dull and dry right now, so this product dropped just in time. The oil-free moisturizer brightens, evens and clarifies skin while minimizing the appearance of pores. It’s basically a magical elixir!

Get the SkinCeuticals Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment for just $105 at SkinStore!

Let’s break down this powerful formula, packed with active ingredients. This moisturizer contains a 3% azelaic acid, 2% alpha arbutin and 5.75% phyto botanical blend with cucumber, thyme and olive leaf extracts. The corrective combo reduces excess oil, redness and post-blemish marks while improving skin texture and enhancing brightness. Get the glow you’ve been craving with this gel-creme texture that is suitable for all skin types, from sensitive to oily. Finally a moisturizer that soothes and smooths skin at the same time!

One shopper gushed “I LOVE this product! I have sensitive and normal/oily skin, often experiencing blemishes, scarring and fine lines. I have seen such a difference in just a few days of using this product. The moisturizer has a gel-like consistency and is incredibly gentle and soothing on the skin. I quickly noticed my blemishes clearing up and my scarring is lighter. I feel much more hydrated and bright overall, with my fine lines fading. The smooth texture doesn’t leave my skin feeling sticky either. This is my new go-to moisturizer!”

See what all the buzz is about with the new SkinCeuticals Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment from SkinStore.

See it! Get the SkinCeuticals Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment for just $105 at SkinStore!

Not for you? Explore more from SkinCeuticals here and shop all other skincare at SkinStore here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!