Ready to revamp your entire skincare routine? Even if you weren’t thinking about it before, this sale is going to change your mind. SkinStore’s Annual Anniversary Sale is here and it’s not holding back. Luxury skincare and beauty brands are marked way, way down, free gifts are abound and extra savings seem to be hiding around every corner. From brands like FOREO to Murad, there’s no shortage of red-hot deals here!

Starting March 9, 2021, this sale is only for a limited time, and some deals last longer than others. We’re seeing so many products we want for ourselves, as well as picks that would make great gifts for others. Let’s go through 10 of our favorite products and deals!

Our Absolute Favorite Self-Gift Pick:

This Futuristic Masking Device That Works in Just 90 Seconds

This FOREO favorite is the future of sheet masking. Instead of placing a mask directly onto your face, you apply a smaller version to this device and massage it across your face for just 90 seconds, letting the T-sonic pulsations, LED light and thermo-therapy give you a heightened, hastened skincare experience. It also comes with a free pack of UFO masks!

Get the FOREO UFO Mini 2 Device (originally $179) for just $113 with code EXTRA at SkinStore for a limited time! Shop more FOREO deals here!

Our Absolute Favorite Gift Pick:

This 2-Piece Hand Wash and Lotion Set for a Silky-Soft Touch

Buying facial skincare for friends and family is super tricky since everyone’s skin is so different, so we love this botanical handcare set for gifting instead. It comes with a hand wash and a hand lotion, and the lemon, geranium and clary sage scent sounds incredibly luxurious. It’s such a great gift for this year especially. We also love it as a housewarming gift idea!

Get the Jurlique Restoring Hand Care Set (worth $62) for just $45 with code EXTRA at SkinStore for a limited time! Shop more Jurlique deals here!

8 of the Fastest-Selling SkinStore Anniversary Deals

1. Up to 20% off Dr. Dennis Gross + up to an extra 10% off with code “EXTRA.” Receive a Skincare Alpha Beta Pore Perfecting Cleansing Gel 4ml when you spend $75 or more on the brand!

Our Absolute Favorite: There’s no way we’d ever leave out these famous Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel pads from our list. They’re a Chrissy Teigen favorite — and a favorite of ours too! Add to your cart and remember the promo code to see your full savings!

Shop all Dr. Dennis Gross products in this sale at SkinStore for a limited time!

2. Up to 40% off Eve Lom + up to an extra 10% off with code “EXTRA.” Receive an Eve Lom Mini Destress Kit when you spend $75 or more on the brand!

Our Absolute Favorite: For a great taste of Eve Lom, this Travel Essentials Kit is the way to go. It includes a cleanser, essence and cream, plus a 100% cotton muslin cloth!

Shop all Eve Lom products in this sale at SkinStore for a limited time!

3. Up to 20% off slip!

Our Absolute Favorite: A high-quality, 100% silk pillowcase could actually be the anti-aging skincare product you’ve been missing. There’s a reason why every top star, from the Kardashians to the Victoria Beckham, love slip. This gorgeous Desert Rose pillowcase will look amazing on your bed too!

Shop all slip products in this sale at SkinStore for a limited time!

4. Up to 20% off Murad + an extra 5% off with code “EXTRA.” Receive a Murad Two Piece Kit when you spend $60 or more on the brand!

Our Absolute Favorite: This Murad Rapid Relief Acne Spot Treatment is a maximum-strength formula that works to calm blemishes and breakouts with ingredients like salicylic acid and oat extracts!

Shop all Murad products in this sale at SkinStore for a limited time!

5. Up to 30% off Erno Laszlo + receive an H-T Gel Cream 15ml when you spend $85 on the brand!

Our Absolute Favorite: When it comes to youthful skin, eye care is a daily must. This Erno Laszlo Multi-Task Eye Gel Cream comes in a lovely applicator and has a seriously impressive list of ingredients!

Shop all Erno Laszlo products in this sale at SkinStore for a limited time!

6. Up to 30% off Perricone MD + up to an extra 10% off with code “EXTRA”!

Our Absolute Favorite: For an easy yet effective cleanse, this Perricone MD No:Rinse Micellar Cleansing Treatment is a fantastic first step for your skincare routine. It claims to “eliminate pore-clogging impurities” while leaving skin smooth and glowy!

Shop all Perricone MD products in this sale at SkinStore for a limited time!

7. Up to 25% off PCA SKIN + receive an Ideal Complex Revitalizing Eye Gel Trial 0.125oz when you spend $100 or more on the brand!

Our Absolute Favorite: Simplify your skincare and beauty routine with this one-step PCA Skin Sheer Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 45. It’s sunscreen and makeup in one water-resistant formula, and it’s a physical/mineral formula, meaning it’s great for those with sensitive skin!

Shop all PCA SKIN products in this sale at SkinStore for a limited time!

8. Up to 20% off ReFa + an extra 5% off with code “EXTRA”!

Our Absolute Favorite: The ReFa S CARAT is kind of like your run-of-the-mill jade roller, except it’s way fancier and more versatile. It was “specially developed to mimic an esthetician’s delicate fingertips” and it generates a microcurrent to safely awaken tired skin!

Shop all ReFa products in this sale at SkinStore for a limited time!

Want to explore even more top products in this sale? Shop the entire SkinStore Anniversary Sale here!

