Has your new year been off to a rough start? We’re sure that you’re not alone. We tend to think of the early days of January as a magical time full of hope, with a chance to kick things off with a clean slate. But sometimes our best laid plans go astray, and we wish that we could rewind and do the beginning of 2020 over again!

Sadly, time travel has yet to be developed (that we know of…), but that doesn’t mean we can’t treat the present as an opportunity to start fresh! To help Us out with this endeavor, SkinStore is toasting the Chinese New Year holiday (which is officially celebrated on January 25) by giving shoppers 25% off with the code CNY25 at checkout on the majority of their products! Embrace the start of the new year again by indulging in some new skincare — sounds good, right?

Revamp your vanities and up your 2020 beauty game during this sale while you can, because it’s happening for a limited time only. Check out everything that’s included in this sale, or discover our five absolute favorite products below!

These Magical Gold Eye Masks

These masks are an Allure Best of Beauty award-winning product, and can completely transform your undereye area to look revitalized and fresh.

Get the Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks – Set of 6 (originally $25) on sale for $19 with code: CNY25 at Skinstore!

This Multipurpose Dry Oil

The limit does not exist when it comes to this dry oil. Use it for your hair on split ends, on dry skin and even as an added ingredient for your foundation to create a smoother complexion.

Get the NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi Usage Dry Oil 100ml (originally $42) on sale for $32 with code: CNY25 at Skinstore!

This Powerful Cleanser

Safe to use on sensitive skin, this cleanser has the power to thoroughly cleanse your skin without stripping it of its essential natural oils.

Get the iS Clinical Cleansing Complex (originally $44) on sale for $33 with code: CNY25 at Skinstore!

This Moisturizing Eye Cream

Take care of unwanted circles and bags under the eyes, and keep fine lines and wrinkles at bay with the help of this seriously powerful moisturizing cream.

Get the Neocutis Extra Moisturizing Illuminating Eye Cream (originally $108) on sale for $81 with code: CNY25 at Skinstore!

This Incredible Face Sculptor

Believe it or not, this tool can help better define the contours of your face to give you a more sculpted look — even before contouring with makeup! If you don’t believe Us, take Madelaine Petsch‘s word for it — she uses this tool in her everyday skincare routine!

Get the NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device (originally $199) on sale for $150 with code: CNY25 at Skinstore!

Want to discover more? Check out all of the products that you can get for 25% off during Skinstore’s Chinese New Year sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!