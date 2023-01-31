Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

After a long night out or an evening spent tossing and turning (or aimlessly scrolling TikTok), our face always shows the lack of sleep — specifically throughout the under-eye area. We love using eye patches to help make our face appear slightly less exhausted, but how many of them can actually counteract pesky problems like puffiness and dark circles?

We’ve unfortunately discovered that many patches simply just feel good — especially if they’re stored in the refrigerator and produce a cooling effect. But beyond that, they often don’t offer optimal results — but this all may change after trying out skyn ICELAND’s patches! Shoppers swear if you want to see impressive results, these bad boys are totally worth the investment.

Get the skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels starting at $20 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

Yes, we’ll admit that these patches may be on the pricier side, but if they’re half as effective as reviewers claim, they may merit every single penny! We all deserve a little treat, and self-care is a key priority for 2023 — these patches can be reserved for mornings when it’s necessary to look refreshed and ready to take on the day.

Each patch pack has a concentrated firming treatment which helps combat any signs of fatigue. This is a fully vegan formula that’s safe to use for every skin type, even if you have sensitivity issues. Because these patches are incredibly powerful, we would reserve them for times you want to feel particularly pampered!

As noted, this formula is a top pick for over 3,000 shoppers who feel the benefits these eye gels bring are completely worth the splurge. That said, there are different pack options, so you can test out which works best for you — and your budget. Of course, if you buy more, you’ll end up saving more — so the choice is yours. As we’re in dire need of an under-eye pick-me-up in the winter months, we’re ready to go all out — this cruelty-free brand may be the new holy grail for Us, and only time will tell. Here’s to way fewer sleepless nights, but always having tools on deck in case one creeps in.

