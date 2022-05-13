Upload Your Photos and Create Your Own Online Gallery With SmugMug

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve all dealt with the very modern issue of running out of storage space in the past, especially when it comes to photos. They take up a great deal of space on your phone or laptop — but what if there were a convenient way to keep them all organized in one place?

Thankfully, such a service exists! With the help of SmugMug, you get an unlimited amount of online photo storage to keep all of your memories in one spot. It’s super secure, you control who has access, and you can do so much more than just upload your snaps. There are plenty of other features up for grabs, whether you’re an amateur photographer or a true pro. Plus, you can start out today at no cost with a 14-day free trial — no credit card required!

Not only are you receiving a free trial, you’ll also save 15% on the subscription package applied to your order. Speaking of packages, there are four different levels to choose from depending on your personal needs. The Basic plan is the least expensive, and it will give you unlimited photo storage, plus a personalized site you can share with family and friends. You essentially control who gets to see what by allowing specific people access to your page. With the Power plan, you’ll score all of that, plus a unique domain name and full control of how your website looks. There are templates you can use or you can customize your own!

The next two plans are Portfolio and Pro, which as you may have guessed are ideal for anyone in the photography business. You can actually sell your photographs for profit through the built-in sales and fulfillment tools and watermark protection, so that your work is only yours. The Pro plan has all of those features, with additional controls over your work and sales. You get to choose the pricing, have client management and snag marketing and promotional benefits!

Whether you take photos as a hobby, to create memories or want to make a career out of it, SmugMug has everything that you need to get started. And with this current offer, you can try it totally risk-free to see if it’s right for you! If you want to get in on the action or just need a place where you don’t have to worry about space limits, SmugMug is the answer.

