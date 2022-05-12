Shop These Great Grad Gifts for the Class of 2022

Disclosure: UsNow is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

Congrats, grad! Your star student finally made it to the finish line! Now it’s time to celebrate. And what better way to honor their accomplishments than with a special grad gift to show you care? We rounded up our top picks for graduates, from gold-plated cheese knives to gold-plated earrings. Treat your academic all-star to these A+ gifts from UsNow!

These Gold-Plated Cheese Knives

If your grad loves a cheese and charcuterie board, then these cheese knives are good as gold. Perfect for hosting a party!

Get the Jill and Ally Gold-Plated Cheese Knives for $29 (originally $42) at UsNow!

These Gold and Diamond Hoop Earrings

Jewelry is a classic choice for a graduation gift. And these gold and diamond hoops earrings are a girl’s best friend!

Get the Luna Skye 14kt Gold and Diamond Mini Hoop Earrings for $500 at UsNow!

This Gold Chain



Simple and sophisticated, this herringbone chain is lovely on its own or paired with other pendants. A gold chain for your gold star student!

Get the Saint Moran Tropez Herringbone Chain for $196 (originally $245) at UsNow!

These Beaded Earrings

These beaded earrings come in gold and disco settings. Both options make the ultimate fashion statement!

Get the Lisi Lerch Neely Beaded for $98 at UsNow!

This Bar Bundle

Toast to the graduating class of 2022 with this bar bundle, featuring five different types of glassware. We’ll drink to that!

Get The Leeway Home The Stock The Bar Bundle for$250 at UsNow!

This Dinnerware Set

Whether your graduates are heading to college or to the real world, this dinnerware set will set them up for success. Complete with plates, silverware and glassware, this kit has it all!

Get The Leeway Home The Full Way for $206 (originally $275) at UsNow!

Check out more picks from UsNow below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!