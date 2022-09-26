The Deal on This Sweater Is Simply Jaw-Dropping — Marked Down to Just $12

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Yes, we may regularly scour the internet to deliver you all of the best deals available — but there are some steals that truly stop Us in our tracks! Saving money on fresh staples, especially at the start of a new season, is always a dream — and our latest discovery is one we had to share with the class.

We’re currently stocking up on sweaters to wear as the weather starts to cool, and we can already picture ourselves rocking this one from Sonoma Goods on repeat! It appears to be seriously comfy and cozy, plus it’s up for grabs for an unbelievable deal.

See it!

Get the Sonoma Goods For Life® Cozy Wave-Stitch Crewneck Sweater (originally $36) on sale for just $12 at Kohl’s!

A sweater that looks like this one can easily cost between two or three times as much, and hundreds of shoppers say this garment doesn’t sacrifice quality to justify its low price tag. It’s made from a cotton-blend knit material, and the way the fabric is stitched is truly beautiful. There’s a wave pattern throughout the knit which looks amazing, and also makes this sweater a bit more lightweight and breathable. Who won’t appreciate that thoughtful detail?

This sweater has a looser fit and a longer hemline, both of which are ideal to pair with leggings if you want to create a casual ensemble. You’ll still be covered up in the back, so you can strut your stuff in athleisure with ease. The back hem is slightly longer than the front of the knit, which is what makes Us think it’s the ultimate off-duty day ensemble — but there are numerous ways to style this piece.

Sonoma Goods For Life® Cozy Wave-Stitch Crewneck Sweater See it!

Get the Sonoma Goods For Life® Cozy Wave-Stitch Crewneck Sweater (originally $36) on sale for just $12 at Kohl’s!

You can make this knit feel a bit dressier by teaming it with a cute miniskirt or simply reach for your favorite pair of jeans. Some say the sweater does feel like it runs large, so if you prefer a more fitted vibe, it may be a wise idea to size down. We personally prefer looser knits, so our usual size is the move. It’s currently available in a slew of covetable shades, and at this price point, we can pick out more than one hue. Sweaters like this will consistently have a home in our fall and winter wardrobes, and we just can’t pass up on this mega-deal. Join Us!

See it: Get the Sonoma Goods For Life® Cozy Wave-Stitch Crewneck Sweater (originally $36) on sale for just $12 at Kohl’s!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Sonoma Goods For Life® and shop all of the women’s fashion deals happening at Kohl’s here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!