Spanx Has Bestselling Bras and So Many More Styles on Sale Right Now

It’s no secret that Spanx pretty much invented shapewear. Though there are other competitors we adore, Spanx still makes some of the best styles around — but they’re frequently sold out due to their enduring popularity. Bras, activewear, casual pants and even jeans — their pieces will leave you feeling comfy and looking sleek.

If you haven’t had a chance to sample their full range yet and want to explore, we’ve found a slew of options on sale so you can test out the waters at a discount! Many of our favorite picks are bestselling styles, so you’re truly snagging top-notch pieces for at least 30% off — if not more. Check out our fave picks to scoop up below!

This Full Coverage Bra

Bra-llelujah!® Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra
Bra-llelujah!® Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra SPANX

This is your new everyday bra that’s beyond comfortable and supportive. Plus, it closes in the front so it’s that much easier to throw on!

Originaly $68On Sale: $48You Save 29%
See it!

This Ultra-Comfy Bralette

Bra-llelujah!® Unlined Bralette
Bra-llelujah!® Unlined Bralette SPANX

There’s no lining or extra padding on this stretchy bralette — it’s perfect for your relaxing lazy days!

Originaly $48On Sale: $34You Save 29%
See it!

This Supportive Sports Bra

Printed Longline Medium Impact Sports Bra
Printed Longline Medium Impact Sports Bra SPANX

You can wear this sports bra for any workout, whether it’s low impact or high impact, and feel supported as you break a sweat!

Originaly $68On Sale: $48You Save 29%
See it!

This Simple Crop Tank

Look at Me Now Seamless Crop Top
Look at Me Now Seamless Crop Top SPANX

This is the ideal versatile piece to pick up from this sale — you can wear it as a sports bra or a regular crop top!

Originaly $55On Sale: $39You Save 29%
See it!

These Sleek Biker Shorts

Faux Leather Bike Short
Faux Leather Bike Short SPANX

The finish on these high-waisted biker shorts gives them a leather-like vibe that elevates any workout ensemble!

Originaly $68On Sale: $48You Save 29%
See it!

These Slimming Skinny Jeans

Ankle Skinny Jeans, Light Vintage Wash
Ankle Skinny Jeans, Light Vintage Wash SPANX

We would be hard-pressed to find a pair of skinny jeans which can shape and slim out your figure as well as this pair!

Originaly $128On Sale: $90You Save 30%
See it!

These Comfy Cargo Joggers

Stretch Twill Cargo Jogger
Stretch Twill Cargo Jogger SPANX

Who knew Spanx made such fabulous joggers? They look like an absolute dream to wear!

Originaly $129On Sale: $90You Save 30%
See it!

These Chic Flare Pants

Faux Suede Flare Pants
Faux Suede Flare Pants SPANX

Wearing these pants for a night out is the easiest way to rock loungewear for a special event!

Originaly $168On Sale: $118You Save 30%
See it!

This Adorable Lounge Romper

AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper
AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper SPANX

With the spring and summer on the horizon, we’re shopping for rompers like this one to chill all day in!

Originaly $128On Sale: $90You Save 30%
See it!
