Attention, savvy shoppers — this is an update you’ll want to pay attention to. As we glide into Friday, we hope you’re keeping up with the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale’s strongest discounts, but if you’ve let the retailer’s hottest event of the year fall by the wayside, you’re in luck. We’ve got you covered! Many of Us can unanimously agree that there’s no such thing as too many leggings — and right now, the Spanx faux-leather leggings are up for grabs at a deep discount worthy of your consideration. Yes, seriously — those faux-leather leggings that rarely go on sale!

Simply put, a sleek pair of faux-leather leggings will never go out of style. If a pair from the luxe label has been on your mood board for years but you haven’t taken the plunge, now is the time to snag this closet staple without angering your bank account in the process. A-list ladies including Kelly Clarkson, Kris Jenner and Lizzo have all reportedly been spotted wearing this pair — if you’re interested in elevating your off-duty style like these familiar faces, read on for the style scoop!

Get the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings (originally $98) for just $65 at Nordstrom!

Known for their bestselling shapewear, Spanx’s faux-leather leggings are a social media sensation, regularly racking up reviews from TikTok’s most influential creators. This pair offers a solid range from size small to XL, and features a built-in power waistband to provide comfort, streamline your stomach and prevent camel toe. Obsessed! This is a popular pick thanks to its ultra-relaxed nylon and spandex material, which can be worn in any season of the year. In terms of care, they couldn’t be easier — as you can machine wash your pair and dry them flat.

As far as Nordstrom shoppers go, over 3,600 reviewers have given these cult-favorite faux-leather leggings five stars. Many raved about this pair making their legs “look great” and “sucking in any lower belly fat.” They also adore how these leggings hold their “booty up,” and are thrilled each pair fits “true to size.” If you want to be comfy and on trend, team your fresh pair of leggings with a blazer and heels for the office — or rock them to fall brunch with an oversized flannel and ankle booties. Available right now in Very Black — their signature hue — these beauties are a hit for a reason. Shop now while your size is still in stock!

