A Spanx sale feels like our birthday — it’s a rare occasion and a cause for celebration! Right now, save up to 70% off signature Spanx styles. All of these pieces are meant to make you feel your most confident, gently smoothing and sculpting your shape in the process.
If you’re only familiar with Spanx’s shapewear, then you’ll be pleasantly surprised to check out the selection of streetwear as well. We narrowed down our top 10 deals, from bras to bodysuits. Upgrade your undergarments with these Spanx staples!
Up for Anything Strapless Bra
Fed up with your strapless bra that keeps falling down? Made with SmartGrip technology, this lightweight strapless bra from Spanx will actually stay up! And the memory foam cups mold to your body for comfortable coverage.
Leather-Like Joggers
It’s about to be leather weather! Featuring hidden shaping panels that provide tummy control, these faux-leather joggers are flattering and fashion-forward.
Shaping Satin Thong Bodysuit
Designed with liquid stretch satin fabric, this breathable thong bodysuit smooths all over! Available in sizes XS to 3X.
Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pants
Created with four-way stretch and hidden tummy shaping, these pull-on cargo pants are comfy-chic! And the front and pack pockets are super functional.
Spanx Every.Wear Gloss Pocket Leggings
Elevate your black legging game with these gloss pocket leggings! The performance fabric offers sleek support with a stylish finish and the smoothing technology sculpts your core.
The Perfect Fit and Flare Dress
We just found our new work uniform! This fit and flare dress features pockets and four-way stretch.
Carefree Pleated Trousers
Crafted from crepe fabric with a satin interior, these pull-on pleated pants are lightweight and luxe. Take these trousers from the office to an offline party!
The All-In-One Wireless Bra
This bralette gives you the support and fit of a wireless bra with the comfort and performance benefits of a sports bra! Breathable and back-smoothing, this bra is an everyday essential.
Yes, Pleats! Lavender Skort
Pleated skorts are having a major moment on and off the court! Stay in style with this sporty lavender skirt with built-in shorts.
Look at Me Now Bike Short
We love to wire bike shorts with an oversized tee or crewneck for that effortlessly cool look. This style eliminates muffin top with seamless shaping and no camel toe!
