A Spanx sale feels like our birthday — it’s a rare occasion and a cause for celebration! Right now, save up to 70% off signature Spanx styles. All of these pieces are meant to make you feel your most confident, gently smoothing and sculpting your shape in the process.

If you’re only familiar with Spanx’s shapewear, then you’ll be pleasantly surprised to check out the selection of streetwear as well. We narrowed down our top 10 deals, from bras to bodysuits. Upgrade your undergarments with these Spanx staples!

Up for Anything Strapless Bra

Fed up with your strapless bra that keeps falling down? Made with SmartGrip technology, this lightweight strapless bra from Spanx will actually stay up! And the memory foam cups mold to your body for comfortable coverage.

Was $74 On Sale: $22 You Save 70% See It!

Leather-Like Joggers

It’s about to be leather weather! Featuring hidden shaping panels that provide tummy control, these faux-leather joggers are flattering and fashion-forward.

Was $168 On Sale: $50 You Save 70% See It!

Shaping Satin Thong Bodysuit

Designed with liquid stretch satin fabric, this breathable thong bodysuit smooths all over! Available in sizes XS to 3X.

Was $78 On Sale: $23 You Save 71% See It!

Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pants

Created with four-way stretch and hidden tummy shaping, these pull-on cargo pants are comfy-chic! And the front and pack pockets are super functional.

Was $128 On Sale: $64 You Save 50% See It!

Spanx Every.Wear Gloss Pocket Leggings

Elevate your black legging game with these gloss pocket leggings! The performance fabric offers sleek support with a stylish finish and the smoothing technology sculpts your core.

Was $118 On Sale: $35 You Save 70% See It!

The Perfect Fit and Flare Dress

We just found our new work uniform! This fit and flare dress features pockets and four-way stretch.

Was $188 On Sale: $56 You Save 70% See It!

Carefree Pleated Trousers

Crafted from crepe fabric with a satin interior, these pull-on pleated pants are lightweight and luxe. Take these trousers from the office to an offline party!

Was $168 On Sale: $118 You Save 30% See It!

The All-In-One Wireless Bra

This bralette gives you the support and fit of a wireless bra with the comfort and performance benefits of a sports bra! Breathable and back-smoothing, this bra is an everyday essential.

Was $64 On Sale: $32 You Save 50% See It!

Yes, Pleats! Lavender Skort

Pleated skorts are having a major moment on and off the court! Stay in style with this sporty lavender skirt with built-in shorts.

88 $44.00 See It!

Look at Me Now Bike Short

We love to wire bike shorts with an oversized tee or crewneck for that effortlessly cool look. This style eliminates muffin top with seamless shaping and no camel toe!

Was $58 On Sale: $17 You Save 71% See It!

