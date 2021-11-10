Get Good Vibes Only From These Purifying Products From Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you ever felt bothered by bad energy in the air? Maybe you moved into a new home that felt slightly haunted (pro tip: don’t ask your realtor about previous tenants). Or perhaps you need to purify your space to allow positivity to come your way. We’re all about spreading good juju, but unfortunately, we don’t have a healer on hand.

Don’t worry, Amazon has got Us covered! From sage sprays to crystal candles, these products may cleanse, protect and attract all the outcomes you desire. Enter the holiday season on the right note with these good vibe gifts!

This White Sage Spray

Set your intentions and spray away negative energy with this white sage mist, containing quartz crystals and witch hazel. According to a reiki master who is “very sensitive to energies,” this product is “refreshing, energizing and peace-filled” with a “calming effect.”

Get the Heal the Masses White Sage Spray

These Energy Cleansing Candles

Burn away bad vibes with this set of three aromatherapy white sage candles. “Nice sage scent, which fills any room with a nice refreshing smell which lingers and cleanses the environment with purity of sage!” one review reported. “A great candle which aids in the spiritual balance of any designated environment!”

Get the MAGNIFICENT101 Pure Sage Smudge Set of 3 Candles for House Energy Cleansing

This Sage Lavender Candle

Cleanse your space with this spiritual sage smudging candle. “It’s only been burning for a half hour and I feel light and clear already. The scent is better than any like it that I have had,” shared one shopper. “White sage has strong aromatic properties to drive away negative energy, bad dreams, negative influences and sickness.”

Get the My Lumina Purification Sage Lavender Candle

This Aromatherapy Candle

Open your heart to unconditional love with this rose quartz aromatherapy candle. This self-love scent carries notes of fresh sweet pea, jasmine and gardenia. One shopper said, “The scents are amazing and I feel really calm after I use them.” Another customer declared, “They’re perfect for gifts too!”

Get the My Lumina Self-Love Aromatherapy Candle

This White Sage Protection Candle

Breathe in calm with this natural soy sage candle with black obsidian stones for extra protection. “This was everything I expected and more!” said one shopper. “Smells amazing and the stones in the candles are a major plus! It’s like an extra gift. If you’re into the power healing crystals and stones, I recommend this candle.”

Get the White Sage Smudge Crystal Candle

This Attraction Oil

Manifest a favorable future with this attraction oil, made from natural herbs and essential oils. “This is the real deal if you specifically ask what you are looking for,” stated one shopper. “This definitely boosts up manifestation!” Another customer claimed, “I asked for love, money and a steady job. I got it all in less than a month.”

Get the Art of the Root Attraction Oil

This Crystal Suncatcher

Let love and light in with this evil eye crystal suncatcher. You can hang this decorative talisman for good luck. One shopper said, “This is a wonderful piece, and looks even better in the sunlight.”

Get the Crystal Angel Suncatcher with Feng Shui

This Purification Candle

One satisfied shopper called this purification candle a “lifesaver.” Made with lemon, rosemary, eucalyptus and other herbs and oils, this candle may soothe your mind and cleanse your space. Another customer gushed, “This candle is amazing and smells awesome! When lit, it really does give your home a peaceful feeling.”

Get the Purification Soy Herbal Candle

