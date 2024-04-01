Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
We love spring fashion! It’s one of the best times of year because you can dress breezy without being cold and opt for a cozy piece without being too warm. Whether you need a new skirt or a flouncy top, we have some news! Macy’s is having a VIP sale that offers shoppers an extra 30% off by using code VIP — which means now is the perfect time to get all your spring shopping done!
From flowy dresses to structured trousers, Macy’s VIP sale has a spring essential you’re missing that won’t cost you an arm and leg. We rounded up eight spring fashion finds to shop during the Macy’s VIP sale — read on to see our picks!
I.N.C. International Concepts Women’s Floral-Print Halter Keyhole Maxi Dress
Spring is all about floral! This floral-print halter keyhole maxi dress will keep you looking relaxed, chic and fun — was $120, now just $84!
Tommy Hilfiger Women’s High-Rise Wide-Leg Ankle Jeans
Jeans are an everyday essential, and these high-rise wide-leg ankle jeans are both fashion-forward buy functional — was $100, now just $52!
Donna Karan Women’s 3/4-Sleeve Double-Breasted Blazer Dress
If you mean business but what to say it stylishly, this double-breasted blazer dress can help you do just that — was $179, now just $125!
Style & Co Women’s Cotton Striped Shirtdress
This cotton striped shirtdress is great for lounging around or running errands — was $70, now just $49!
I.N.C. International Concepts Women’s Scoop-Neck Tank Top
If you like silky finish for you outfits, you’ll love this scoop-neck tank top — was $40, now just $28!
CeCe Women’s Short Sleeve Drop Shoulder Wide Scoop Neck Blouse
Noting beats a clean, minimal white top, and this wide scoop-neck blouse has all the makings to become a new closet staple — was $69, now just $48!
Vince Camuto Women’s Pull On Wide Leg Ankle Pants
These wide-leg ankle pants work during office hours and when you have an event after — was $59, now just $31!
Calvin Klein Women’s Short-Sleeve Sheath Dress
For a formal yet informal option, grab this short-sleeve sheath dress for a steal — was $100, now just $56!