Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We love spring fashion! It’s one of the best times of year because you can dress breezy without being cold and opt for a cozy piece without being too warm. Whether you need a new skirt or a flouncy top, we have some news! Macy’s is having a VIP sale that offers shoppers an extra 30% off by using code VIP — which means now is the perfect time to get all your spring shopping done!

Related: 13 Transitional Dresses That Are Universally Flattering The weather is always particularly tricky as the seasons prepare to change. We’re officially two weeks away from the spring equinox, and the weather has been beyond up and down as we transition out of winter. Those of Us in New York City were basking in sunny, 60-degree weather one day — and were hit […]

From flowy dresses to structured trousers, Macy’s VIP sale has a spring essential you’re missing that won’t cost you an arm and leg. We rounded up eight spring fashion finds to shop during the Macy’s VIP sale — read on to see our picks!

I.N.C. International Concepts Women’s Floral-Print Halter Keyhole Maxi Dress

Spring is all about floral! This floral-print halter keyhole maxi dress will keep you looking relaxed, chic and fun — was $120, now just $84!

Tommy Hilfiger Women’s High-Rise Wide-Leg Ankle Jeans

Jeans are an everyday essential, and these high-rise wide-leg ankle jeans are both fashion-forward buy functional — was $100, now just $52!

Donna Karan Women’s 3/4-Sleeve Double-Breasted Blazer Dress

If you mean business but what to say it stylishly, this double-breasted blazer dress can help you do just that — was $179, now just $125!

Style & Co Women’s Cotton Striped Shirtdress

This cotton striped shirtdress is great for lounging around or running errands — was $70, now just $49!

Related: 17 Transitional Pieces That Look Best on Curvy Women Finding pieces that will transition seamlessly from cooler to warmer months can be a bit of a struggle all on its own. Then, add in finding flattering pieces for a curvier body type — which has historically (and sadly) been left out of the fashion market — and you have a real task on your […]

I.N.C. International Concepts Women’s Scoop-Neck Tank Top

If you like silky finish for you outfits, you’ll love this scoop-neck tank top — was $40, now just $28!

CeCe Women’s Short Sleeve Drop Shoulder Wide Scoop Neck Blouse

Noting beats a clean, minimal white top, and this wide scoop-neck blouse has all the makings to become a new closet staple — was $69, now just $48!

Vince Camuto Women’s Pull On Wide Leg Ankle Pants

These wide-leg ankle pants work during office hours and when you have an event after — was $59, now just $31!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Calvin Klein Women’s Short-Sleeve Sheath Dress

For a formal yet informal option, grab this short-sleeve sheath dress for a steal — was $100, now just $56!