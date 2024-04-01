Your account
Shop With Us

8 Spring Fashion Finds to Shop During the Macy’s VIP Sale

By
Macy's VIP sale
Macy's

We love spring fashion! It’s one of the best times of year because you can dress breezy without being cold and opt for a cozy piece without being too warm. Whether you need a new skirt or a flouncy top, we have some news! Macy’s is having a VIP sale that offers shoppers an extra 30% off by using code VIP — which means now is the perfect time to get all your spring shopping done!

From flowy dresses to structured trousers, Macy’s VIP sale has a spring essential you’re missing that won’t cost you an arm and leg. We rounded up eight spring fashion finds to shop during the Macy’s VIP sale — read on to see our picks!

I.N.C. International Concepts Women’s Floral-Print Halter Keyhole Maxi Dress

I.N.C. International Concepts Women's Floral-Print Halter Keyhole Maxi Dress
Macy’s

Spring is all about floral! This floral-print halter keyhole maxi dress will keep you looking relaxed, chic and fun — was $120, now just $84!

See it!

Tommy Hilfiger Women’s High-Rise Wide-Leg Ankle Jeans

Tommy Hilfiger Women's High-Rise Wide-Leg Ankle Jeans
Macy’s

Jeans are an everyday essential, and these high-rise wide-leg ankle jeans are both fashion-forward buy functional — was $100, now just $52!

See it!

Donna Karan Women’s 3/4-Sleeve Double-Breasted Blazer Dress

Donna Karan Women's 3/4-Sleeve Double-Breasted Blazer Dress
Macy’s

If you mean business but what to say it stylishly, this double-breasted blazer dress can help you do just that — was $179, now just  $125!

See it!

Style & Co Women’s Cotton Striped Shirtdress

Style & Co Women's Cotton Striped Shirtdress
Macy’s

This cotton striped shirtdress is great for lounging around or running errands — was $70, now just $49!

See it!

I.N.C. International Concepts Women’s Scoop-Neck Tank Top

I.N.C. International Concepts Women's Scoop-Neck Tank Top
Macy’s

If you like silky finish for you outfits, you’ll love this scoop-neck tank top — was $40, now just $28!

See it!

CeCe Women’s Short Sleeve Drop Shoulder Wide Scoop Neck Blouse

CeCe Women's Short Sleeve Drop Shoulder Wide Scoop Neck Blouse macy's
Macy’s

Noting beats a clean, minimal white top, and this wide scoop-neck blouse has all the makings to become a new closet staple — was $69, now just $48!

See it!

Vince Camuto Women’s Pull On Wide Leg Ankle Pants

Vince Camuto Women's Pull On Wide Leg Ankle Pants macy's
Macy’s

These wide-leg ankle pants work during office hours and when you have an event after — was $59, now just $31!

See it!

Calvin Klein Women’s Short-Sleeve Sheath Dress

Calvin Klein Women's Short-Sleeve Sheath Dress macy's
Macy’s

For a formal yet informal option, grab this short-sleeve sheath dress for a steal — was $100, now just $56!

See it!

