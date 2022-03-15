Spring Style! This Floral Frock is Perfect for Warm-Weather Events — Only $24

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. As much as we love The Devil Wears Prada, we have to respectfully disagree with Miranda Priestly’s iconic line — because we just found a floral dress that is, in fact, groundbreaking.

We’ve been eyeing a luxury lookalike from the House of CB for quite some time now, but we couldn’t justify spending over $200 on a spring sundress. So, we were absolutely thrilled to come across this affordable alternative from Amazon. The two dresses look almost identical! We can’t wait to wear this stunning style all season long.

Get the Murfhee Women’s Elegant Floral Print Puff Sleeve Ruched A-Line Maxi Dress for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

Swing into spring in the Murfhee Women’s Elegant Floral Print Puff Sleeve Ruched A-Line Maxi Dress. This feminine frock feels like it’s straight off of a Pinterest board. We’re already imagining ourselves wearing this sundress while frolicking in a flower field or strolling through Paris. Something about this dreamy dress suddenly makes Us sentimental.

Available in seven pastel colors, this floral frock is ideal for a spring soirée. You can wear this dress to a bridal shower, daytime wedding, graduation party or luncheon. Made from 95% cotton and 5% Spandex, this dress has a slight stretch for extra comfort and ties for an adjustable fit. We’re drawn to all the darling details — the ruffled top with a corset bodice, puff sleeves and high slit. Sophisticated and sultry at the same time! This romantic dress truly fits like a glove, showing off your features in the most flattering way.

Shoppers are smitten with the cottagecore aesthetic of this pretty puff-sleeve dress. “Wore this dress to a wedding more than a month ago, and I’m still hearing compliments from that day. My boyfriend couldn’t stop looking at my pictures,” said one customer. “This is a dream dress with a dreamy price tag!” You really can’t beat $24 for a high quality piece! Another reviewer gushed, “I absolutely love this dress. It’s beautiful and very well made and super flattering. The material is nice and not see through as far as I could tell.”

Styling this dress is pretty simple. For a casual daytime look — think brunch with friends or a park picnic — you can dress this frock down with crisp white sneakers or sandals. For a fancier occasion, just add heels! Get ready to receive all the compliments in this sweet sundress.

