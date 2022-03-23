13 Spring Style Must-Haves From Nordstrom — Under $130

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spring shopping is essentially our March Madness — instead of filling out a basketball bracket, we’re narrowing down our top fashion picks. Which pieces will make the cut? Only time will tell. We really do have a soft spot for our warm-weather wardrobe. What could be better than a breezy dress on a sunny day?

While everyone else is watching the NCAA tournament, we’re browsing the newest spring styles from Nordstrom. Feast your eyes on these floral, flowy and fashion-forward finds — from sundresses to straw hats. We rounded up our 13 favorite selections for spring, and now you can choose your winner. Let the games begin!

This Smocked Maxi Dress

Orange you glad it’s finally spring? Get ready to receive all the compliments in this tiered maxi dress with a smocked bodice and pink tie back.

Get the Topshop Smocked Tiered Cotton Maxi Dress for just $65 at Nordstrom!

This Baby Blue Mini Dress

Blue skies ahead with this watery ruffled mini dress. Add white sneakers for a casual daytime outing or heeled sandals for date night!

Get the Lost + Wander Seaside Breeze Minidress for just $108 at Nordstrom!

This Floral Babydoll Top

We’re simply smitten with this floral puff-sleeve babydoll top. It’s giving Bridgerton meets cottagecore. So romantic and whimsical!

Get the English Factory Floral Textured Babydoll Top for just $80 at Nordstrom!

This Tiered Maxi Dress

You’ll never want to take this comfy cotton gauze maxi dress off! Perfect for grabbing a bite with friends, going on vacation or even running errands. And the three pastel shades — white, yellow and pink — just scream spring.

Get the Free the Roses Sweetheart Neck Cotton Gauze Tiered Maxi Dress for just $110 at Nordstrom!

This Straw Hat

Keep cool in this trendy straw hat for spring and summer. It’s a chic accessory you can take from the beach to brunch.

Get the Brixton Joanna Straw Hat for just $55 at Nordstrom!

This Patterned Off-the-Shoulder Blouse

Stand out at your next spring soirée in this eclectic patterned off-the-shoulder top. Pair this blouse with the matching skirt or any type of jeans for an instantly elegant ensemble.

Get the Cristina Martinez Print Poet Blouse for just $89 at Nordstrom!

This Gingham Maxi Dress

At this point you might have noticed that we’re obsessed with classic gingham print. Complete with bow straps and pockets, this lovely sundress is a spring staple. You can even match with your mini me — too cute!

Get the Matching Family Moments Gingham Sundress for just $89 at Nordstrom!

This Floral Wrap Dress

This floral faux-wrap dress is a great transitional piece into spring. The long sleeves will keep you warm on a chilly evening. Team this mini dress with wedges or heels for a fun night out!

Get the Charles Henry Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Minidress for just $98 at Nordstrom!

This Knotted Front Mini Dress

We love Free People’s flattering take on an LBD! From the knotted front to the belt-fastened back, this soft mini dress is an elevated basic.

Get the Free People Runaway Knot Front Minidress for just $128 at Nordstrom!

This Flutter-Sleeve Blouse

Our heart fluttered when we laid our eyes on this flutter-sleeve blouse. Available in six stunning shades for spring, this satin top is optimal for any occasion.

Get the Vince Camuto Flutter Sleeve Matte Rumple Satin Blouse for just $79 at Nordstrom!

This Floral Chiffon Blouse

To Us, fresh flowers are synonymous with spring. So, naturally we had to add a floral chiffon top to the list. Available in six different patterns, this top-rated breezy blouse is an everyday essential.

Get the Kut from the Kloth Jasmine Top for just $69 at Nordstrom!

This Sleeveless Sheath Dress

Turn heads in this knockout sheath dress. One shopper gushed, “10/10 can’t recommend enough! Beautiful dress! So simple yet so classy, sexy, and flattering.”

Get the Dress the Population Sloane Sleeveless Sheath Dress for just $128 at Nordstrom!

This Flouncy Cover-Up Dress

While this flouncy cotton piece absolutely serves as a cover-up for the beach, it also works as a dress with a slip underneath. All about options!

Get the Robin Piccone Fiona Flouncy Cover-Up Dress for just $108 at Nordstrom!

Looking for more ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

