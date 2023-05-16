Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spring style is not one size fits all, and finding stylish spring tops can be difficult — luckily, there’s Nordstrom. Let’s face it: Some looks are more appropriate for women of a certain age, a lesson I learned from my mother. That being said, you obviously deserve to look your best at every stage of life. Just because you’re growing up doesn’t mean you have to dress down or change your fashion sense!

Spring tops are undisputed closet staples, so we decided to choose 15 options suitable for younger women, middle-aged women and older women. For this task, I brought in special reinforcement from my stylish and sophisticated mom, Sherry. She helped curate this list of looks that especially appeal to golden girls who don’t want to dress like their daughters. Whether you have a slew of events on the calendar or simply need a few new picks to elevate your current wardrobe, embrace the warmer weather at every age with these 15 must-have spring tops from Nordstrom!

Younger Women

English Factory Puff Sleeve Crop Top

When we think of most crop tops, we think of sucking in our stomach (no, thank you!). But this flattering floral crop top from English Factory offers some tummy control with a looser fit (yes, please!).

$90.00 See It!

ASTR the Label Floral Pleated Crop Top

Floral and feminine! This pintuck pleated crop top from ASTR the Label will elevate any spring OOTD.

$65.00 See It!

English Factory Striped Bow Tank

We’re seriously smitten with this striped tank! Make a splash this summer in this beautiful bow top.

$120.00 See It!

Free People Denim Off-the-Shoulder Top

Denim tops are one of the hottest trends of the season! Stay in style with this off-the-shoulder ruffled shirt from Free People.

Was $98 On Sale: $74 You Save 24% See It!

Bardot Corset Eyelet Crop Top

Our go-to outfit in spring and summer is a white top with blue jeans, plus colorful accessories! This corset-style crop top features eyelet embroidery and semi-sheer puff sleeves.

$109.00 See It!

Middle-Aged Women

Vince Camuto Floral Print Tunic Blouse

My mom and I both picked this blouse as one of our favorite Nordstrom finds! “I love the colors of the floral pattern and the ruffled sleeves are so pretty,” my mom said. “I like that it can be tucked in or worn over jeans or dressier pants or a skirt. I’d wear it daytime or to a summer cocktail party.”

$79.00 See It!

Faherty Relaxed Linen Button-Down Shirt

This lightweight linen button-down shirt works as an everyday top or a beach cover-up. It’s comfy-chic with coastal-cool vibes.

$158.00 See It!

1.State Lace Flutter Sleeve Top

Whether you’re getting ready for date night or drinks with the girls, dress to impress in this flutter-sleeve black top! It’s flattering on all figures.

$69.00 See It!

Cece Ruffle Sleeve Blouse

“I love the fabric and the pretty style that’s hip length,” my mom said. “The buttons and ruffled sleeves are nice touches and it comes in lots of pretty colors!”

$69.00 See It!

Sanctuary Eyelet Top

This gorgeous green top will pop with a pair of jeans! The cotton eyelet fabric is super breathable for spring and summer. The 3/4-length sleeve covers your upper arms and the peplum hem cinches your waist.

$79.00 See It!

Older Women

Caslon Long Sleeve Gauze Button-Up Shirt

“I love this gauzy fabric,” my mom said. “I’d wear this top over jeans either on its own or open over a tee shirt. Especially love the light blue and coral colors. The price is great, too. I’ve seen almost the same shirt in designer brands that are 3 or more times the price!” (My mom is going to put me out of a job!)

Was $59 On Sale: $47 You Save 20% See It!

Vince Camuto Ruffle Neck Sleeveless Blouse

“This is a pretty and fun top that I’d wear out to lunch with friends or to a cocktail party with pants or a skirt,” my mom said. “The shape is flattering, the ruffles are so pretty, and it can be worn with a light sweater, a blazer or a jean jacket.”

$69.00 See It!

Karen Kane Eyelet Blouse

This billowy blouse is a lovely choice for any spring social event! Featuring eyelet details and scalloped edges, this relaxed-fit top is flattering without fitting too tight.

$118.00 See It!

Nic and Zoe Linen-Blend Top

“I love a linen-blend top and this has the best of both worlds as a tee but with pretty sleeves,” my mom said. “I’d wear it for an afternoon out with friends or for a movie date night!”

Was $98 On Sale: $59 You Save 40% See It!

Halogen Cross Front Blouse

“This V-neck is so flattering (and it’s not too deep)!” My mom gushed. “It comes in so many pretty colors and patterns. I love the cuffs on the sleeves and I’d wear it on a cooler summer day or evening.”

Was $69 On Sale: $55 You Save 20% See It!

