Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
The smell of rain and fickle weather are the telltale signs that spring is imminent. While the official start of the season is still a few weeks away, you should start prepping your wardrobe accordingly. Whether you prefer flouncy dresses or sturdy rain boots, now is the time to restock your spring essentials before they’re sold out. If you’re looking for warm footwear to help you transition into spring, Zappos has plenty of Ugg picks to help you do so in style (with some on sale!).
From tall, weather-resistant boots to supple slippers, Zappos has plenty of Ugg styles to choose from to suit your needs. If you need some height or an easy option to lounge around the house in, read on to see our top picks!
Classic Brellah Minix
These tall, slick boots will keep your toes dry on wet days — was $170, now just $119!
Funkarra Cabin Cuff
The cabin cuff is a fashion-forward footwear option that has a clunky, chunky style — just $140!
Alameda Mini Boot
These mini boots are versatile and pair well with jeans and leggings — was $130, now just $65!
Campfire Crafted Regenerate
If you need a warmer shoe, this creative campfire boot could become your new favorite — just $220!
Droplet Mid
These tall rain boots are ideal for when it’s rainy outside or if you want to add a stylish flair to your look — was $100, now just $74!
Brooklyn Sunburst
If you’re just not ready to give up shearling for the season, these are your best bet — was $200, now just $140!
These sleek Chelsea boots will elevate any early spring outfit (and keep you dry in wet weather) — was $160, now just $117!
Scuffette II Water-Resistant Slipper
These water-resistant slippers are quintessential for a lazy day at home no matter the season — just $95!