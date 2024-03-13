Your account
Uggs for Spring Showers? Groundbreaking! Shop Now at Zappos

By
Ugg Zappos
Zappos

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase.

The smell of rain and fickle weather are the telltale signs that spring is imminent. While the official start of the season is still a few weeks away, you should start prepping your wardrobe accordingly. Whether you prefer flouncy dresses or sturdy rain boots, now is the time to restock your spring essentials before they’re sold out. If you’re looking for warm footwear to help you transition into spring, Zappos has plenty of Ugg picks to help you do so in style (with some on sale!).

From tall, weather-resistant boots to supple slippers, Zappos has plenty of Ugg styles to choose from to suit your needs. If you need some height or an easy option to lounge around the house in, read on to see our top picks!

Classic Brellah Minix

Ugg Classic Brellah Mini
Zappos

These tall, slick boots will keep your toes dry on wet days — was $170, now just $119!

See it!

Funkarra Cabin Cuff

Ugg Funkarra Cabin Cuff
Zappos

The cabin cuff is a fashion-forward footwear option that has a clunky, chunky style — just $140!

See it!

Alameda Mini Boot

Ugg boots
Zappos

These mini boots are versatile and pair well with jeans and leggings — was $130, now just $65!

See it!

Campfire Crafted Regenerate

Ugg Campfire Crafted Regenerate
Zappos

If you need a warmer shoe, this creative campfire boot could become your new favorite — just $220!

See it!

Droplet Mid

Droplet Mid
Zappos

These tall rain boots are ideal for when it’s rainy outside or if you want to add a stylish flair to your look — was $100, now just $74!

See it!

Brooklyn Sunburst

Ugg Brooklyn Sunburst
Zappos

If you’re just not ready to give up shearling for the season, these are your best bet — was $200, now just $140!

See it!
Ashton Chelsea
Zappos

These sleek Chelsea boots will elevate any early spring outfit (and keep you dry in wet weather) — was $160, now just $117!

See it!

Scuffette II Water-Resistant Slipper

Scuffette II Water-Resistant Slipper
Zappos

These water-resistant slippers are quintessential for a lazy day at home no matter the season — just $95!

See it!

