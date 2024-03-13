Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The smell of rain and fickle weather are the telltale signs that spring is imminent. While the official start of the season is still a few weeks away, you should start prepping your wardrobe accordingly. Whether you prefer flouncy dresses or sturdy rain boots, now is the time to restock your spring essentials before they’re sold out. If you’re looking for warm footwear to help you transition into spring, Zappos has plenty of Ugg picks to help you do so in style (with some on sale!).

Related: 7 Supportive Spring Sandals That Are Actually Stylish and Chic Don't think that comfy supportive shoes can be stylish, because this selection of awesome spring sandals proves otherwise — details

From tall, weather-resistant boots to supple slippers, Zappos has plenty of Ugg styles to choose from to suit your needs. If you need some height or an easy option to lounge around the house in, read on to see our top picks!

Classic Brellah Minix

These tall, slick boots will keep your toes dry on wet days — was $170, now just $119!

Funkarra Cabin Cuff

The cabin cuff is a fashion-forward footwear option that has a clunky, chunky style — just $140!

Alameda Mini Boot

These mini boots are versatile and pair well with jeans and leggings — was $130, now just $65!

Campfire Crafted Regenerate

If you need a warmer shoe, this creative campfire boot could become your new favorite — just $220!

Related: Uggs Are So Back, and I’m Adding These Mini Boots to My Winter Wardrobe Isn’t it funny how trends always come back in style? The clothes I wore growing up — low-rise jeans, baguette bags and butterfly clips, just to name a few — are popular again, and honestly, my inner child couldn’t be more thrilled. But even though I’m ecstatic about those revivals, there’s one item in particular […]

Droplet Mid

These tall rain boots are ideal for when it’s rainy outside or if you want to add a stylish flair to your look — was $100, now just $74!

Brooklyn Sunburst

If you’re just not ready to give up shearling for the season, these are your best bet — was $200, now just $140!

These sleek Chelsea boots will elevate any early spring outfit (and keep you dry in wet weather) — was $160, now just $117!

Scuffette II Water-Resistant Slipper

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

These water-resistant slippers are quintessential for a lazy day at home no matter the season — just $95!