Going green!

February always flies by — even with this extra day on Leap Year. Somehow Mid-March is just weeks away (that’s the real March Madness!), so you know what that means… St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner!

Whether you’re Irish or just like to party, this holiday is a cause for celebration. But if you want to hit your local pub for a pint, you better now show up without some green on or you’re bound to get pinched.

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! Below are 19 green pieces for St. Paddy’s that are actually cute and not costume-y. Consider these looks your lucky charms!

JINZIYINZI Plaid Gingham Boxer Shorts Price: $14 Description Move over, boyfriend jeans! Boxer shorts are the newest menswear trend, and we’re here for it. Pair these shorts with a graphic tee and sneakers or tall boots for an off-duty outfit. See It!

Green Adidas Sambas Sneakers Price: $120 Description Kick it in these green Adidas Sambas! We love this fresh take on the trendiest sneakers of the year. See It!

Franhais Two-Piece Set Price: $45 Description On the hunt for loungewear that looks luxe and feels like pajamas? This two-piece set is the pot of gold at the end of the retail rainbow! See It!

You save: 34% Phortic Tie-Back Mini Dress Was: $39 $59 Description Swing into spring in this tie-back mini dress! Keep it casual with a pair of sneakers or dress it up with heels. See It!

You save: 10% Artfish Seamless Tank Top Was: $18 $20 Description This seamless tank top is equal parts comfy and flattering. Perfect for a daytime party or night out on the town! See It!

Kansoon Crochet Shorts Set Price: $39 Description Vacay vibes! This two-piece crochet set makes us want to book a tropical trip stat. See It!

You save: 5% SweatyRocks Green Satin Pants Was: $40 $42 Description Take these stunning satin pants from the office to out on the town! You can add a green top or sweater for a monochromatic look or opt for black and white instead. See It!

Fixmatti Two-Piece Colorblock Set Price: $37 Description Color Us obsessed with this colorblock set! The green shades are gorgeous for St. Patrick’s Day or any other spring/summer occasion! See It!

You save: 9% Modegal Strapless Corset Top Was: $30 $33 Description This strapless top is the no. 1 bestseller in corsets on Amazon! Make a splash on St. Patrick’s Day in this showstopping top. See It!

Pretty Garden Satin Tie-Waist Dress Price: $50 Description If you’re going out to dinner on St. Patrick’s Day (or any other night, for that matter), this tie-waist dress is one of our top choices! It’s flattering and forgiving at the same time. See It!

Pretty Garden Two-Piece Loungewear Set Price: $54 Description Stay cozy on St. Paddy’s in this two-piece set! Adorned with white trim, this loungewear look is fashion-forward, not frumpy. See It!

TINSTREE Pointed-Toe Bow Heels Price: $46 Description Need an accent piece for your St. Paddy’s OOTN? These pointed-toe heels with embellished details will earn you all the compliments. See It!

Pretty Garden Satin Cocktail Dress Price: $54 Description St. Patrick’s Day is on Sunday this year, so rock this green cocktail dress to a weekend event! Great for spring wedding guests. See It!

Pretty Garden Strapless Striped Dress Price: $39 Description This strapless striped dress is the no. 1 new release in women’s night out dresses on Amazon! Such a cute look for a spring boat day or summer date night. See It!

Tessco Feather Handbag Price: $36 Description This feather handbag is a major statement piece! Elevate an LBD with this standout purse. See It!

