It’s Your Lucky Day! 19 St. Patrick’s Day Pieces That Will Make People Green With Envy

By
st. patrick's day
Amazon

Going green!

February always flies by — even with this extra day on Leap Year. Somehow Mid-March is just weeks away (that’s the real March Madness!), so you know what that means… St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner!

Whether you’re Irish or just like to party, this holiday is a cause for celebration. But if you want to hit your local pub for a pint, you better now show up without some green on or you’re bound to get pinched.

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! Below are 19 green pieces for St. Paddy’s that are actually cute and not costume-y. Consider these looks your lucky charms!

D&Y St. Patrick's Day Embroidered Quote Lucky Clover Low Profile Baseball Cap, Feelin' Lucky, Green
D&Y

Feelin' Lucky Baseball Cap

$16
  • Description
Take me out to the ballgame! This Feelin’ Lucky baseball cap is tomboy-chic.
See It!
Y2k Women Plaid Gingham Boxer Shorts Button Elastic Waist Micro Boxers Cute Mini Bloomers Loose Fit Pajamas Boy Shorts Going Out Streetwear (Green, M)
JINZIYINZI

JINZIYINZI Plaid Gingham Boxer Shorts

$14
  • Description
Move over, boyfriend jeans! Boxer shorts are the newest menswear trend, and we’re here for it. Pair these shorts with a graphic tee and sneakers or tall boots for an off-duty outfit.
See It!
adidas Samba Og Cloud White/Green/Supplier Colour Mens Size 8.5
adidas

Green Adidas Sambas Sneakers

$120
  • Description
Kick it in these green Adidas Sambas! We love this fresh take on the trendiest sneakers of the year.
See It!
Franhais Wide Leg Pants Sets Women 2 Piece Outfits Casual Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt Linen Pants Outfits Fashion Streetwear (Clear Green, S)
Franhais

Franhais Two-Piece Set

$45
  • Description
On the hunt for loungewear that looks luxe and feels like pajamas? This two-piece set is the pot of gold at the end of the retail rainbow!
See It!
Phortric Womens Tie Back Summer Dress Square Neck Long Lantern Sleeve Off Shoulder A-Line Casual Mini Dresses
Phortric
You save: 34%

Phortic Tie-Back Mini Dress

$39$59
  • Description
Swing into spring in this tie-back mini dress! Keep it casual with a pair of sneakers or dress it up with heels.
See It!
Woven Crossbody Bags For Women, Small Handmade Purse Clutch Shoulderbag Handbag, Zipper Closure (Green)
ZEDIUH

ZEDIUH Green Woven Crossbody Bag

$50
  • Description
You’re telling Us this woven bag isn’t Bottega Veneta? Now we’re really feeling lucky!
See It!
Artfish Women's Sleeveless Strappy Seamless Crop Tank Tops Square Neck Workout Fitness Basic Cropped Camis Christmas Kelly Green S
Artfish
You save: 10%

Artfish Seamless Tank Top

$18$20
  • Description
This seamless tank top is equal parts comfy and flattering. Perfect for a daytime party or night out on the town!
See It!
KANSOON Two Piece Summer Sets Knit Crochet Short-Sleeve Button Up Blouses and Shorts Outfits Tracksuit Green XL
KANSOON

Kansoon Crochet Shorts Set

$39
  • Description
Vacay vibes! This two-piece crochet set makes us want to book a tropical trip stat.
See It!

SweatyRocks Women's Pleated High Waist Satin Wide Leg Pants Casual Work Office Long Trousers with Pockets Green M
SweatyRocks
You save: 5%

SweatyRocks Green Satin Pants

$40$42
  • Description
Take these stunning satin pants from the office to out on the town! You can add a green top or sweater for a monochromatic look or opt for black and white instead.
See It!
Fixmatti Women's Two Piece Colorblock Outfits Set Button Down Shirt and Shorts Set 2 Pieces Green S
Fixmatti

Fixmatti Two-Piece Colorblock Set

$37
  • Description
Color Us obsessed with this colorblock set! The green shades are gorgeous for St. Patrick’s Day or any other spring/summer occasion!
See It!
Valleycomfy Chic Rhinestone Purses for Women Sparkly Evening Handbag Bling Hobo Bag Shiny Silver Clutch Purse for Party Club Wedding Green
Valleycomfy

Valleycomfy Green Sparkly Bag

$23
  • Description
Sparkle and shine on St. Paddy’s with this glimmering green bag!
See It!
Modegal Women's Vintage Strapless Open Back Boned Mesh Bustier Zip Back Corset Bodyshaper Crop Top
Modegal
You save: 9%

Modegal Strapless Corset Top

$30$33
  • Description
This strapless top is the no. 1 bestseller in corsets on Amazon! Make a splash on St. Patrick’s Day in this showstopping top.
See It!
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Fall Satin Dress Long Sleeve Tie Waist Elegant Cocktail Party Mini Dresses (Dark Green,Large)
PRETTYGARDEN

Pretty Garden Satin Tie-Waist Dress

$50
  • Description
If you’re going out to dinner on St. Patrick’s Day (or any other night, for that matter), this tie-waist dress is one of our top choices! It’s flattering and forgiving at the same time.
See It!
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2 Piece Knit Sweater Set Casual Long Sleeve Pullover Wide Leg Pants Sweatsuit Tracksuit Outfit (Green,Medium)
PRETTYGARDEN

Pretty Garden Two-Piece Loungewear Set

$54
  • Description
Stay cozy on St. Paddy’s in this two-piece set! Adorned with white trim, this loungewear look is fashion-forward, not frumpy.
See It!
Green Rhinestone Heels,Women's Stiletto High Heels Wedding Party Brides Pumps Backless Strappy Heels Stain Sparkling Pointed Toe Heel Shoes with Jewel Buckle Bow Kitten Heel Comfy Deep Green,05
TINSTREE

TINSTREE Pointed-Toe Bow Heels

$46
  • Description
Need an accent piece for your St. Paddy’s OOTN? These pointed-toe heels with embellished details will earn you all the compliments.
See It!
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2024 Summer Satin Dress Elegant Sleeveless Mock Neck Cocktail Party Maxi Dresses (Bright Green,Small)
PRETTYGARDEN

Pretty Garden Satin Cocktail Dress

$54
  • Description
St. Patrick’s Day is on Sunday this year, so rock this green cocktail dress to a weekend event! Great for spring wedding guests.
See It!
JW PEI Women's Abacus Top Handle Bag (Grass Green)
JW PEI
You save: 16%

JW PEI Abacus Handbag

$76$90
  • Description
This abacus handbag is guaranteed to be a hit on St. Patrick’s Day and beyond!
See It!
PRETTYGARDEN Womens Summer Beach Sundress Off Shoulder Cut Out Striped Bandeau Bodycon Midi Dress (Striped Army Green White,Small)
PRETTYGARDEN

Pretty Garden Strapless Striped Dress

$39
  • Description
This strapless striped dress is the no. 1 new release in women’s night out dresses on Amazon! Such a cute look for a spring boat day or summer date night.
See It!
Women Ostrich Feather Tote Bag Fluffy Purse Clutch Feather Evening Handbag for Wedding Anniversary Party (Green)
Tessco

Tessco Feather Handbag

$36
  • Description
This feather handbag is a major statement piece! Elevate an LBD with this standout purse.
See It!

