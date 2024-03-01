Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Going green!
February always flies by — even with this extra day on Leap Year. Somehow Mid-March is just weeks away (that’s the real March Madness!), so you know what that means… St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner!
Isn’t everyone a little Irish on St. Patrick’s Day? Even if you aren’t technically from the clover country, St. Patrick’s Day is a celebration and a half. Now that it’s (nearly) March, you have a little over two weeks to get your plans in check. That means it’s time to start organizing your crew; you […]
Whether you’re Irish or just like to party, this holiday is a cause for celebration. But if you want to hit your local pub for a pint, you better now show up without some green on or you’re bound to get pinched.
Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! Below are 19 green pieces for St. Paddy’s that are actually cute and not costume-y. Consider these looks your lucky charms!
The cozy girl aesthetic is all about comfortable fashion items you can wear in the house and outdoors. Whether you’re running to sign for a delivery package or making a last-minute grocery store run, the right loungewear pieces can ensure that you look polished when you honestly might have just rolled out of bed. Thankfully, […]
Fashion trend cycles change with the seasons — literally. Keeping up with the latest silhouettes and styles can feel like a full-time job, and extra daunting if you know what you like and what looks good on you. Still, adding something new to your wardrobe can breathe new life into your style, and one foolproof […]