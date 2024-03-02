Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

St. Patrick’s Day is almost here, and that means it’s time to prepare for the night of debauchery and fun with the help of festive fashions. Whether you’re all about shamrocks or like to wear the color green instead, now is the time to start searching the web for your St. Patrick’s Day look. Further, we took it upon ourselves to help you find some shirt options on Amazon that we’re sure you’ll love!

From shamrock-laden options to versatile, chic green tops, Amazon has something for everyone this St. Patrick’s Day. Nevertheless, we rounded up eight St. Patrick’s Day-themed tops on Amazon that will make the holiday even more fun — read on to see our picks now!

wihnsinop Womens Shamrock Sweater Cardigan Price: $33 Description For those who prefer a bold, statement-making look, opt for this festive shamrock covered cardigan for a fun choice! See it!

TAOHONG Women St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Sweatshirt Price: $26 Description This sweatshirt has ‘Irish’ on the front of it, which highlights the St. Patrick’s Day holiday history. It’s a neutral top that pairs well with items already in your closet. See it!

Spadehill St Patricks Day Womens Novelty Sweatshirt Price: $20 Description Off the shoulder tops are a breezy, stylish option, and this one has a cute shamrock placed right in the middle of it. See it!

LookbookStore St Patricks Day Shirt Price: $29 Description If you’re not for kitschy shamrocks places everywhere, this green top is cute and it’s casual enough to wear long after the holiday. See it!

