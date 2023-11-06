Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you think of neutrals, black, tan, white and brown may come to mind. But I’m here to tell you that there’s another neutral hue that should not be slept on — especially in the fall months: Olive green. The muted green hue adds a subtle pop of color to warm up any autumnal ‘fit. But the best part of the shade? It can be worn year round too!

If you’re ready to upgrade your wardrobe with one of the season’s best colors, keep reading to find rich tops, versatile bottoms, elegant dresses and fun accessories. Happy shopping!

Olive Green Tops

1. Everyday Essential: Not sure what to wear? You can always fall back on this Amazon Essentials Crewneck Smocked Cuff Tee in olive to complete any outfit — was $19, now just $16!

2. Business in the Front… Party in the back! The unique twisted open back makes this olive sweater from Lulus pop – was $54, now just $31!

3. Like Satin, but Better: While satin looks luxe, it doesn’t have much give. This olive Lulus bodysuit gives the same effect but is made from a stretchy knit that comfortably forms to your figure — was $35, now just $28!

4. You Need This in Your Closet: You can never have too many cropped tanks! This olive green one from Gembera is perfect for layering — just $20!

Olive Green Bottoms

5. What’s the Sitch? Cargo pants have made a major comeback. Instead of going for traditional khaki, channel Kim Possible and wear this highly-rated olive green pair from Lepunuo — was $40, now just $30!

6. Same But Different: The trendier version of cargo pants? Cargo skirts, of course! We love that you can adjust the slit height on this PTCL design with the functional front zipper — just $39!

7. Supermodel Status: The high-waisted and wide-leg silhouette on these olive green pants will make your legs look miles long — was $49, now just $23!

8. Switch it Up: Instead of opting for a regular black leather skirt, upgrade your look with a fun olive green leather moment, like this pick from Lulus — was $46, now just $37!

Olive Green Dresses

9. Simple Stunner: Pair this strapless olive satin dress with a faux-fur shawl, and you have the ultimate winter wedding ensemble — just $52!

10. All in the Sleeves: What sets this olive Steve Madden sweaterdress apart from others are the fun bell sleeves. Plus you can’t beat the sale — was $49, now just $37!

11. Easy Fall Outfit: The beauty of this olive corduroy midi dress? It’s the ultimate casual fall piece that can transformed by the shoes you wear. Want to dress it up? Throw on some boots. Or keep things simple with loafers — was $65, now just $52!

12. Our Favorite Brand: Pretty Garden makes some of the best dresses on Amazon, and this this olive wrap maxi dress is no exception — just $46!

Olive Green Accessories

13. Upgraded Classic: The fan-favorite Ugg Tasman Slippers have been trending again. Instead of going for the standard tan color, we recommend the burnt olive with the vibrant orange stitching to stand out — just $110!

14. Better Than Black: Olive green Chelsea boots — like this pair from Sam Edelman — are so versatile, and frankly, more fun than standard black boots — just $170!

15. The New Neutral: Compared to other green hues, olive leans more neutral. That means olive purses, including this quilted Daisy Rose cutie, will complement every outfit color palette — just $30!

16. Finishing Touch: Just imagine how beautifully this olive RINVEE headband would complement red hair — just $8!

Not done shopping quite yet? See more of our favorite products below:

