This Celeb-Approved Tanning Brand Just Dropped a Facial Mist

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re in the midst of a self tanner obsession right now. This time of year, we constantly crave the return of our sun-kissed glow, so naturally, using tanning products at home is the best way to give Us that bronzed look. Even in the summer sun, we actually prefer to rely on self tanner for anti-aging purposes and all-important health reasons.

But that said, we want our face to match the rest of our body without the need for heavy makeup — which is why this St. Tropez facial mist is extremely important. It’s made specifically for use on the face, is easy to apply and lets you build your color up gradually. And better yet, it doesn’t wash off weirdly and even fades naturally!

Get the St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

This skin mist is just as simple to use as any facial spray or toner. You can spritz it on at any point during your skincare routine — that’s all it takes! You can even use it over your makeup, so if you happen to forget this mist during your regular routine, you have another chance to make magic happen.

This is a water-based mist, which means it also provides hydration while giving you a glamorous glow. Test it out once to see how your tan develops, and then you can add more layers each day until you snag the desired shade. We wash our faces far more frequently than our frame, which means the tan will inevitably fade faster than the one on your body. But the beauty of this product is it’s a far less laborious task than applying tanner from head to toe. Say no more!

Get the St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

Sure, some shoppers probably use the same tanner on their arms as their face — but you never know when skin will react poorly. To keep it seriously safe, a mist which actually targets your complexion is a safe bet. When summer rolls around, this product will have a permanent spot in our beach bag. With the power of this mist, we can ensure our skin glows without the damage of UV rays. What more could you want? We’re thrilled — and reviewers confirm it smells fabulous. St. Tropez has done it again!

See it: Get the St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from St. Tropez and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!