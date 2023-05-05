The Perfect Pout! See Every High-Shine Shade of This Plumping Lip Glaze

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Plump-p-p-plump it up! We like to sing this to the tune of Joe Budden’s biggest single as we glam ourselves up, focusing on our lips. We know we’re far from alone in wishing that our pout was that much more plump. We’ve certainly tried overlining, and we know that filler is an option, but for a natural look that also nourishes lips, we have another idea.

Ever try a plumping lip gloss? They’re hard to get right. Some sting instead of tingle, while others don’t seem to do a thing. This is definitely the type of product you need to be picky about — and we’ve already eliminated the no-gos for you. Our final pick? This Stila lip glaze!

Get the Stila Plumping Lip Glaze for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

While glazed doughnut nails are one of the biggest trends of the decade thus far, we’re falling fully in love with glazed lips as well! The Kitten shade of this Stila gloss is perfect for it, featuring an ever-so-slight peachy tint and tiny sparkles that dazzle like the sky on a cloudless night.

But let’s talk about those plumping powers. This high-shine lip glaze not only takes care of lips with vitamin E and antioxidants for a hydrating, nourishing effect, but it features 1.0% MAXI-LIP™ plumping complex. In a clinical study, participants saw a 40% increase in lip volume and 70% smoother lips from this complex!

We love the cooling tingle of the mint flavor too, adding that much more to the experience. Prepare for a hydrated, defined, firm and smooth pout!

Get the Stila Plumping Lip Glaze for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

This lip glaze comes in a click pen form, which is great for eliminating product waste and keeping the formula inside the tube clean and untouched. Just twist until a little product pops up on the built-in lip brush, then apply alone or on top of lipstick!

While shades like Kitten have just a little kiss of pigment, other options have a more noticeable tint. Definitely check out all of the varieties on the Amazon page, from the pretty pink Venus to the ruby red Sistine. None are as pigmented as a regular lipstick, which is why we love that you can choose to wear them either alone or to enhance another shade!

Get the Stila Plumping Lip Glaze for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Stila here and explore other lip glosses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!