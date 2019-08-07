



What do we love? Going to the beach. What don’t we love? Throwing together a last-minute look when we’re heading out after a day spent frolicking in the waves. Whether it’s sand-filled shoes or half-soaked shorts, it’s one outfit-related issue after another. And that turns out to be a total bummer. Sure, the sun has set, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to end!

Unfortunately for Us, sometimes our night is over before it starts. How can we venture out if we’re uncomfortable? If we’re stuck wearing any of those sandy, wet clothes, that’s all we will ever be: uncomfortable. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Instead, we’ve found a suitable solution. Whether we’re stepping into it to head to the beach or throwing it on when it’s time to leave, this dress is the perfect piece to pull our look together in seconds.

See it: Grab the Raviya Strapless High-Low Dress Cover-Up (originally $38) now with prices starting at just $19, available at Macy’s!

The Raviya Strapless High-Low Dress Cover-Up is the perfect piece for anyone looking for a cover-up. It’s versatile enough to head to the beach in and transitional enough to hit the town afterward. So much so that we’d call it the ultimate two-in-one. But what makes it so special? Let’s start with the reviews!

So many reviewers are loving this perfect piece! One said it was comfortable enough to wear over their swimsuits when heading to the beach, while another was speechless over how chic it was when heading to a high-end restaurant afterward. So many are raving over how comfy-chic this lovely piece is. Who could even blame them? We are loving it too!

Can we all just take a moment to appreciate the pull-on styling? Sure, it’ll make getting dressed easier than ever, but want to know what else?

Whether we’re pulling it over our head or stepping into it, we can do so worry-free. This strapless neckline features a smocked elastic bodice, and we know what that means. It will mold to every single body and will never lose its form.

The pièce de résistance, however, is that beautiful high-low hem! It’s perfect for anyone who’s looking to step out of their sandals when taking an ocean-side walk on the beach without a care. It’ll be smooth sailing once those waves come crashing in, and we won’t have to worry about the front of the dress getting wet. Amazing, isn’t it? It is, and want to know what else?

That same hemline features a romantic ruffle in the front and a longer length in the back, making it the ultimate day-to-night piece. Just add a block heel and swing a crossbody over one shoulder. Complete the look by slipping a leather or moto jacket on to elevate this ensemble to perfection.

We’re major fans of the romantic ruffle with the same high-hem features, and it’s accented to perfection with a lower hem in the back.

It adds an element of elegance to this otherwise effortless look. It’ll look sensational with our block heels, crossbody bag and even a jacket if it’s chilly. Everyone’s summer styling will be considered complete thanks to this dreamy dress.

