To get through the winter, it’s fun to play with some of the year’s most popular trends! From cottagecore to tenniscore, 2023 has been an amusing year when it comes to fashion. But Barbiecore, catapulted to pop culture by the Barbie film released earlier this year, is a staple. In fact, it refuses to become unpopular. Today, even in the dead of winter, you can find bubbly, effervescent pink-colored clothes that still allow you to buy into this trend. Leave it to Us to stumble upon a pair of boots by Stuart Weitzman we think Barbie would love — that just so happen to be 60% off right now at Zappos!

The Stuart Weitzman Stuart 100 Stretch Bootie has all the potential to become one of your favorite pairs of shoes. This sharp bootie features stretchy, durable leather and has a pointed-toe silhouette for an edgy look. They also employ a pull-on construction for easy accessibility and have a 4-½ inch stiletto heel to really kick things up a notch. If you want a snug and cozy bootie, this pretty pair may be perfect for you this winter — and every season after!

Get the Stuart Weitzman Stuart 100 Stretch Bootie for $260 (previously $650) at Zappos!

As noted, Barbiecore was one of the top trends of 2023, and there are no signs of it slowing down heading into 2024! These sparkly stretch booties are ideal for playing with Barbie’s signature pink hue — but still keeping it subtle in the process. While wearing this bootie, it’s important to remember to let the shoes do the talking or try to cover them up a little. You can team them with a skirt, blouse and blazer for a flashier choice. Or, you can rock them with jeans, a cute blouse and a jacket for just a peak of Barbie sparkle!

Stuart Weitzman crafts luxurious top-of-the-line heels, and the brand has garnered millions of fans because of this reputation, but one Zappos reviewer said, “These boots are so stunning! I bought the lower heel, and I had to have this one, too. They are so beautiful on. Stuart Weitzman shoes are always so beautifully made with high quality and comfort in mind. The classic styling allows you to have them forever. I LOVE STUART WEITZMAN.” Point taken!

Another Zappos reviewer said, “I’m so lucky I found these before they sold out. Comfortable, chic, sexy. They have an appeal that is hard to define.”

One more happy Zappos shopper noted, “I was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver and had five back surgeries and hundreds of surgical procedures since the accident. I have basically stopped wearing thin heels, because I need more stability. I love SW because I can wear them, and I don’t feel scared, just comfortable. They are classic and beautiful.”

Finding Stuart Weitzman booties on sale is a rarity, so hit that “Add to Cart” button while your size is still in stock!

