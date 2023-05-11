Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
There are tons of advantages to having a more modest bust, but shopping for a summer bra for small breasts is still difficult. With some ensembles, you may not even feel the need to wear a bra at all, but when you want to add a little extra lift and shape to your silhouette, there are plenty of options to choose from. We’re here to help you navigate through the purchasing process!
Those with smaller busts are able to wear bras which utilize less material and don’t have as much support, which is ideal for the summer heat. This is something you can take advantage of if you’re on the smaller side and looking for new bras to add to your seasonal wardrobe. Naturally, we’ve found all of the best styles to fit your specific needs, whether you want a simple bralette for lounging or need a great push-up for date night. Scroll on to peep our picks for the best summer bras for small breasts!
Best Summer Bras for Small Breasts
Best Deep V Pick: Wingslove Women’s Push-Up Plunge Bra
Our Highlights:
- Extra padding
- Demi-cup design
- Convertible straps
Pros
- Multiple color options
- Super lightweight
- Amazing reviews
Cons
- Cup sizes may run small
This is a great bra which you can wear to provide some extra cleavage. Conveniently, it works well with deeper V-neck styles. The cups are slightly smaller when compared to a more full-coverage bra, so you don’t run the risk of it peeking out. No need to fuss with this simple and sleek style!
Best Adhesive Bra: DEPOVOR Super Sticky Push Up Bra
Our Highlights:
- Added lift
- Value 2-Pack
- Totally weightless feel
Pros
- Super affordable
- Reusable
- Durable material
- Invisible underneath clothing
Cons
- Only one color combo option
What we love about this particular sticky bra is the way it’s curved and shaped to almost cup the breast, which provides lift that smaller bust sizes may want! You can also control how much cleavage you want to create based on how far apart you initially stick the adhesive on each side.
Best Everyday Push-Up: Smart & Sexy Cleavage Underwire Push up Bra
Our Highlights:
- Super simple design
- Moderate padding
- Perfect for daily wear
Pros
- Lifting and bust-enhancing
- Lightweight feel
- Seriously affordable
- Tons of color options
Cons
- Cups may run small
If you want to find a push-up bra that you can wear daily, you’ll need to find the one which offers the right level of lift. This one definitely enhances your shape, but it’s not over-the-top — which works well for both daytime and nighttime!
Best Wireless Style: Warner’s Play It Cool Wire-Free Lift Bra
Our Highlights:
- Wireless design
- Adjustable from the front
- Added lift
Pros
- Super comfortable
- Majority five-star reviews
- Four color options
Cons
- None to report!
With smaller bras, you may assume that you need the structure of underwires to help give you lift, but this option proves otherwise! There is some slight padding hidden in the cups, plus the supportive waistband which helps lift the bust.
Best Trendy Bra Pick: Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Triangle Bralette
Our Highlights:
- Iconic style
- Super simple design
- Comfortable fit
Pros
- Highly rated and coveted
- Adjustable straps
- Breathable cotton
- Tons of color options
Cons
- Minimal lift
Although this bra doesn’t necessarily enhance the bust shape, it’s absolutely ideal for smaller cup sizes! The look is simple, casual and great for everyday lounging. You can even wear it as a top with some high-waisted bottoms when it’s extra hot outside!
Best Date Night Push-Up: Pushlus Thick Padded Underwire Bra
Our Highlights:
- Can add one full cup size
- Dainty lace trim
- Deep V plunge design
Pros
- Extra added padding
- Smoothing side straps and back
- Tons of color options
- Comfortable fit
Cons
- Sizing may be tricky
All we can say is va-va-voom! This is the bra you want to wear to add some serious volume and cleavage to your bust. So many reviewers say if you wear a smaller cup size, get this bra ASAP. It has the potential to become your new date night go-to!
Best Lace Bra: Skarlett Blue Entice Underwire Balconette Bra
Our Highlights:
- Elegant and intricate lace overlay
- Balconette design
- Smoothing back
Pros
- Comfortable and flattering fit
- Luxe feel
- Four color options
Cons
- Very delicate
- Pricy
Reviewers say they feel seriously confident when they wear this bra! It’s flirty and absolutely gorgeous, plus the design does give you a bit of lift thanks to the shaping underwires. Although there’s minimal padding, shoppers say you’ll fall in love with how incredible this bra looks once you’re wearing it!
Best Strapless Style: DKNY Modern Lace Convertible Strapless Bra
Our Highlights:
- Low-cut cups
- Smoothing effect
- Lace detail on side straps
Pros
- Lightweight
- Contouring cups
- Comes with attachable straps
Cons
- Only two color options
When you have a smaller bust, you don’t need as much coverage as larger sizes do with strapless bras — and this style is perfectly suited for smaller cups! If you have an off-the-shoulder or strapless look you need the perfect bra for, this is the one.
Best Dainty Bralette: Free People Intimately FP Maya Multiway Bralette
Our Highlights:
- Super minimalist design
- Dainty lace overlay
- Low dipped neckline
Pros
- Lightweight
- Super comfortable
- Adjustable straps
Cons
- Only three colors available
- Fewer reviews
Take advantage of your smaller bust by wearing this bralette! It’s incredibly dainty with its extra thin straps and scoop-neck design which is absolutely adorable. It’s perfect for lounging or layering underneath looser tops or dresses.
Best Lounge Bra: SKIMS Cotton Plunge Bralette
Our Highlights:
- Comfortable stretch cotton material
- Deep neckline
- Weightless feel
Pros
- Super popular style
- Tons of color options
- Adjustable straps
- Breathable
Cons
- Low support
We can already imagine how comfortable this bralette is to wear! We love how the cup shape extends up to the straps and allows for a gap between the bust, so you can easily team it with lower cut tanks or tees.
Best Low Back Style: Lunner’s Secret Low Back Bra
Our Highlights:
- Bustier-like style
- Ultra-low back strap
- Plunging neckline
Pros
- Multi-way strap design
- Molded shaping cups
- Smoothing material
Cons
- Fewer reviews
- Sizing may be tricky
You can wear a sticky bra if you have a low-back top or dress, but if you want some more voluptuous lift added to your silhouette, this is the bra you need! With the back strap and the way the front of the bra is molded and shaped, you’re getting a little extra oomph you wouldn’t get with an adhesive style.
Best Sports Bra: Aoxjox Women’s Workout Sports Bra
Our Highlights:
- Fun strappy back style
- Super breathable
- Buttery soft material
Pros
- Moisture-wicking
- Affordable
- Plenty of color options
- Highly-rated
Cons
- Non-adjustable
You can get away with wearing sports bras which don’t have the highest level of support with a smaller cup size, and this sporty style is proof! The strappy back gives you so much breathability, which is excellent for working out in the summertime.
Best Balconette Style: frugue Women’s Strapless Pushup Bandeau Lace Sexy Bra
Our Highlights:
- Great for sweetheart and square necklines
- Added padding for lift
- Removable straps
Pros
- Converts into a strapless bra
- Beautiful, vibrant color options
- Lace overlay detail
- Affordable
Cons
- Mixed reviews
Balconette styles like this one which have a sweetheart shape are made for square necklines or any style where you want the cups bra to have a lower profile. What makes this one great for smaller busts is the padding to give the girls some extra lift!
Best Allover Lace Style: Hanky Panky Crossover Padded Bralette
Our Highlights:
- Stretchy high-quality lace
- Lightly padded
- Super lightweight
Pros
- Durable material
- Weightless feel
- Adjustable straps
Cons
- Only one review
- Expensive
If you’re looking for a true lace bralette, this may be the one to beat! This high-quality lace is used all around the bra, but we love that it’s not sheer and has added cups to create a more flattering shape for the bust.
Best Front-Closure Bra: Natori Underwire Front Close Contour Bra
Our Highlights:
- Beautiful lace back
- Comfortable racerback straps
- Lightweight yet contoured padding
Pros
- Simple everyday design
- Breathable back
- Adjustable straps from the front
- Easy-to-close center clip
Cons
- Only three color options
- Expensive
The sheer lace back on this front-closing bra is what sold it to Us! With this type of bra style, you’ll usually find thicker material in the back to help it support larger sizes — but you don’t need that with smaller busts. The breathable back is a dream for summertime!
