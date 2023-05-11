Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are tons of advantages to having a more modest bust, but shopping for a summer bra for small breasts is still difficult. With some ensembles, you may not even feel the need to wear a bra at all, but when you want to add a little extra lift and shape to your silhouette, there are plenty of options to choose from. We’re here to help you navigate through the purchasing process!

Those with smaller busts are able to wear bras which utilize less material and don’t have as much support, which is ideal for the summer heat. This is something you can take advantage of if you’re on the smaller side and looking for new bras to add to your seasonal wardrobe. Naturally, we’ve found all of the best styles to fit your specific needs, whether you want a simple bralette for lounging or need a great push-up for date night. Scroll on to peep our picks for the best summer bras for small breasts!

Best Summer Bras for Small Breasts

Best Deep V Pick: Wingslove Women’s Push-Up Plunge Bra

Our Highlights:

Extra padding

Demi-cup design

Convertible straps

Pros

Multiple color options

Super lightweight

Amazing reviews

Cons

Cup sizes may run small

This is a great bra which you can wear to provide some extra cleavage. Conveniently, it works well with deeper V-neck styles. The cups are slightly smaller when compared to a more full-coverage bra, so you don’t run the risk of it peeking out. No need to fuss with this simple and sleek style!

Starting at $30.00 See it!

Best Adhesive Bra: DEPOVOR Super Sticky Push Up Bra

Our Highlights:

Added lift

Value 2-Pack

Totally weightless feel

Pros

Super affordable

Reusable

Durable material

Invisible underneath clothing

Cons

Only one color combo option

What we love about this particular sticky bra is the way it’s curved and shaped to almost cup the breast, which provides lift that smaller bust sizes may want! You can also control how much cleavage you want to create based on how far apart you initially stick the adhesive on each side.

$20.00 See it!

Best Everyday Push-Up: Smart & Sexy Cleavage Underwire Push up Bra

Our Highlights:

Super simple design

Moderate padding

Perfect for daily wear

Pros

Lifting and bust-enhancing

Lightweight feel

Seriously affordable

Tons of color options

Cons

Cups may run small

If you want to find a push-up bra that you can wear daily, you’ll need to find the one which offers the right level of lift. This one definitely enhances your shape, but it’s not over-the-top — which works well for both daytime and nighttime!

Starting at $16.00 See it!

Our Highlights:

Wireless design

Adjustable from the front

Added lift

Pros

Super comfortable

Majority five-star reviews

Four color options

Cons

None to report!

With smaller bras, you may assume that you need the structure of underwires to help give you lift, but this option proves otherwise! There is some slight padding hidden in the cups, plus the supportive waistband which helps lift the bust.

Starting at $28.00 See it!

Best Trendy Bra Pick: Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Triangle Bralette

Our Highlights:

Iconic style

Super simple design

Comfortable fit

Pros

Highly rated and coveted

Adjustable straps

Breathable cotton

Tons of color options

Cons

Minimal lift

Although this bra doesn’t necessarily enhance the bust shape, it’s absolutely ideal for smaller cup sizes! The look is simple, casual and great for everyday lounging. You can even wear it as a top with some high-waisted bottoms when it’s extra hot outside!

Starting at $28.00 See it!

Best Date Night Push-Up: Pushlus Thick Padded Underwire Bra

Our Highlights:

Can add one full cup size

Dainty lace trim

Deep V plunge design

Pros

Extra added padding

Smoothing side straps and back

Tons of color options

Comfortable fit

Cons

Sizing may be tricky

All we can say is va-va-voom! This is the bra you want to wear to add some serious volume and cleavage to your bust. So many reviewers say if you wear a smaller cup size, get this bra ASAP. It has the potential to become your new date night go-to!

Starting at $28.00 See it!

Best Lace Bra: Skarlett Blue Entice Underwire Balconette Bra

Our Highlights:

Elegant and intricate lace overlay

Balconette design

Smoothing back

Pros

Comfortable and flattering fit

Luxe feel

Four color options

Cons

Very delicate

Pricy

Reviewers say they feel seriously confident when they wear this bra! It’s flirty and absolutely gorgeous, plus the design does give you a bit of lift thanks to the shaping underwires. Although there’s minimal padding, shoppers say you’ll fall in love with how incredible this bra looks once you’re wearing it!

$65.00 See it!

Best Strapless Style: DKNY Modern Lace Convertible Strapless Bra

Our Highlights:

Low-cut cups

Smoothing effect

Lace detail on side straps

Pros

Lightweight

Contouring cups

Comes with attachable straps

Cons

Only two color options

When you have a smaller bust, you don’t need as much coverage as larger sizes do with strapless bras — and this style is perfectly suited for smaller cups! If you have an off-the-shoulder or strapless look you need the perfect bra for, this is the one.

Starting at $32.00 See it!

Best Dainty Bralette: Free People Intimately FP Maya Multiway Bralette

Our Highlights:

Super minimalist design

Dainty lace overlay

Low dipped neckline

Pros

Lightweight

Super comfortable

Adjustable straps

Cons

Only three colors available

Fewer reviews

Take advantage of your smaller bust by wearing this bralette! It’s incredibly dainty with its extra thin straps and scoop-neck design which is absolutely adorable. It’s perfect for lounging or layering underneath looser tops or dresses.

$30.00 See it!

Best Lounge Bra: SKIMS Cotton Plunge Bralette

Our Highlights:

Comfortable stretch cotton material

Deep neckline

Weightless feel

Pros

Super popular style

Tons of color options

Adjustable straps

Breathable

Cons

Low support

We can already imagine how comfortable this bralette is to wear! We love how the cup shape extends up to the straps and allows for a gap between the bust, so you can easily team it with lower cut tanks or tees.

$36.00 See it!

Best Low Back Style: Lunner’s Secret Low Back Bra

Our Highlights:

Bustier-like style

Ultra-low back strap

Plunging neckline

Pros

Multi-way strap design

Molded shaping cups

Smoothing material

Cons

Fewer reviews

Sizing may be tricky

You can wear a sticky bra if you have a low-back top or dress, but if you want some more voluptuous lift added to your silhouette, this is the bra you need! With the back strap and the way the front of the bra is molded and shaped, you’re getting a little extra oomph you wouldn’t get with an adhesive style.

$33.00 See it!

Best Sports Bra: Aoxjox Women’s Workout Sports Bra

Our Highlights:

Fun strappy back style

Super breathable

Buttery soft material

Pros

Moisture-wicking

Affordable

Plenty of color options

Highly-rated

Cons

Non-adjustable

You can get away with wearing sports bras which don’t have the highest level of support with a smaller cup size, and this sporty style is proof! The strappy back gives you so much breathability, which is excellent for working out in the summertime.

$33.00 See it!

Best Balconette Style: frugue Women’s Strapless Pushup Bandeau Lace Sexy Bra

Our Highlights:

Great for sweetheart and square necklines

Added padding for lift

Removable straps

Pros

Converts into a strapless bra

Beautiful, vibrant color options

Lace overlay detail

Affordable

Cons

Mixed reviews

Balconette styles like this one which have a sweetheart shape are made for square necklines or any style where you want the cups bra to have a lower profile. What makes this one great for smaller busts is the padding to give the girls some extra lift!

$32.00 See it!

Best Allover Lace Style: Hanky Panky Crossover Padded Bralette

Our Highlights:

Stretchy high-quality lace

Lightly padded

Super lightweight

Pros

Durable material

Weightless feel

Adjustable straps

Cons

Only one review

Expensive

If you’re looking for a true lace bralette, this may be the one to beat! This high-quality lace is used all around the bra, but we love that it’s not sheer and has added cups to create a more flattering shape for the bust.

$68.00 See it!

Best Front-Closure Bra: Natori Underwire Front Close Contour Bra

Our Highlights:

Beautiful lace back

Comfortable racerback straps

Lightweight yet contoured padding

Pros

Simple everyday design

Breathable back

Adjustable straps from the front

Easy-to-close center clip

Cons

Only three color options

Expensive

The sheer lace back on this front-closing bra is what sold it to Us! With this type of bra style, you’ll usually find thicker material in the back to help it support larger sizes — but you don’t need that with smaller busts. The breathable back is a dream for summertime!

$74.00 See it!

