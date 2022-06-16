17 Summer Denim Essentials, From Jeans to Jackets

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Denim is forever! During summer, especially, it’s almost like it has superpowers. It’s always stylish, it comes in so many forms and it’s always going to crush it at any casual occasion. Dark washes, light washes, rips, crops — we love it all!

So, we put together a list of denim essentials to suit the season, whether you’re heading to a flea market, a backyard barbecue, a music festival or out to lunch with friends or family. Shop our picks below!

Shorts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You know we love some ripped jean shorts! This Floerns pair is going to earn you so many compliments, you won’t even be able to keep count!

2. We Also Love: If you prefer longer shorts in more of a Bermuda style, these Lee shorts excel at making the silhouette chic and comfy!

3. We Can’t Forget: If you love the denim look but like a looser fit and a stretchier waistline, these Dokotoo shorts are unbeatable!

4. Bonus: How cool are these? The patchwork pattern on these Wild Fable shorts is what fashion is all about. Available at Target!

Jeans

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Warmer weather means different types of jeans than you might wear in winter. For example, these Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. jeans are cropped so they’re covering less leg!

6. We Also Love: These Sidefeel jeans are actually jogger-style, but will keep you much cooler than sweats. They have cool distressed details as well!

7. We Can’t Forget: If you’re all about the wide leg silhouette, these Wild Fable jeans from Target are our top pick for you. The cotton fabric is nice and breathable too!

8. Bonus: These Silver Jeans Co. capris are stretchy, highly-rated and available in multiple washes of blue!

Dresses and Rompers

9. Our Absolute Favorite: This denim Lookbookstore shirt dress is so cute with its collar and buttons, and it even defined the waistline for a flattering fit!

10. We Also Love: Tiers? A frayed hem? Flap pockets? This sleeveless Luvamia dress is just a must for Us this summer. Denim continues to reach new heights!

11. We Can’t Forget: This drawcord denim romper from boohoo is like an elevated version of loungewear, ready to rock at any outdoor summer activity!

12. Bonus: This Lily Parker overall dress will be so fun to layer, whether over a bandeau bra or a collared shirt!

Jackets and Vests

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This boyfriend-style PUWEI jacket is perfect for the current oversized trend. The perfect piece to layer over…everything!

14. We Also Love: Feel like a tank or T-shirt needs an extra “oomph”? Add on this Blue Age sleeveless vest!

15. We Can’t Forget: Not every denim piece has to be blue! This white Universal Thread denim jacket from Target is its own kind of awesome, especially with its golden buttons!

16. Bonus: How about a vest with some embellishments on it? This LifeShe vest features pearlescent beads to elevate your look!

17. Last But Not Least: If you want a totally unique look, this ruffle-hem, short-sleeve Suvimuga jacket will have you quickly falling in love. Such a cool style!

Want more product recommendations? Check out some of our other picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!