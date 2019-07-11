



Summer is here and it’s nothing but bright and sunny days one after another. Our outfits are lighter and brighter too, with sunnier colors, bolder pieces and one vibrant look after another. Gone are the drab and dreary days of winter and so are all of our extra layers.

We found the dress to kick off this new-and-improved you! Life’s a beach in the summer, so we plan on capturing that beachy-chic look every day and everywhere we go with this designer dress, which is majorly marked down right now!

See it: Grab the One Shoulder Beach Dress (originally $298) now only $119, available at Diane von Furstenberg!

The One Shoulder Beach Dress can go far beyond the beach. This dress is so magical because it has a sleek silhouette that truly can be worn anywhere. Sure, it would make a great coverup over our bathing suits for the beach, but it can easily go to a dressy event and give off a bohemian vibe.

This beautiful dress is crafted from a lightweight silk-cotton blend. Silk is perfect for the summer since it’s so light and breezy. The fun, flowy material is ideal for all those unreasonably hot summer days and even more so because it’s wrinkle-resistant! We can all forget about any unflattering wrinkled material come midday after sitting down in this dress. When slipping into this one-shoulder dress, it will be just as smooth as it was the first thing in the morning.

It comes available in a shade called “Hewes Cyan/Hewes Currant Multi,” which is sensational. It consists of deep purple, bright turquoise and even a few multi-colored floral patterns with pops of orange and pink. But make no mistake, it’s not too showy where it’s overwhelming in the color department. We’re loving how strategic the design is to make it subtle but striking.

Of course, we saved the best for last! The design in itself. The one-shoulder style top is secured with a decorative bow. We’re loving how delicate of detail this is. It’s paired to perfection with a midi-length asymmetrical hemline. Can we just all admire the handkerchief-inspired side slit for a second which is truly one-of-a-kind? We’re confident the compliments will be rolling in!

With so many fun features, it’s impossible not to want to wear this dress everywhere and with such a versatile design, we can! It can easily go from the beach to a night out in seconds. Simply slide this dress over any bathing suit in the morning and back on for the nighttime after fun in the sun. Pair with any summer shoe from a wedged heel to a flat sandal. Play up the bohemian vibe with an espadrille sandal, a gladiator-inspired sandal or these beachy flip flops! Truthfully, any type of shoe will shine here!

We can even wear this dress to the office! The modest cut is perfect when paired with a short jacket and mule. Plus, we can’t help but think how chic this dress will be on date night or Sunday brunch. Add this affordable trendy straw purse for good measure!

