Fun in the Sun! 13 Must-Have Pool Accessories — Up to 70% Off

School’s out, pool’s out! There’s nothing like splashing around in the pool on a hot summer day. Elevate your pool party with these fun toys and accessories, on sale now for up to 70% off! Lay out in luxury on an inflatable pool float or dry off in style with one of these chic beach towels.

No pool? No problem! We found a portable pool that’s big enough for the whole family. Get ready for a wet and wild summer with these top-rated pool toys!

This Inflatable Rainbow Drink Holder

Cheers to this rainbow cloud drink holder that will keep all of your beverages from spilling in the pool. We’ll drink to that!

Get the Funboy Giant Inflatable Rainbow Cloud Drink Holder for just$34 (originally $39) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Inflatable Canopy Swim Raft

Shield yourself from the sun while laying out in comfort on this retractable canopy swim raft. It’s basically like a boat for your pool, complete with two cup-holders, armrests and a backrest for added support.

Get the Costway Canopy Inflatable Pool Float Lounge Swimming Raft for just $170 (originally $270) at Walmart!

This Set of 4 Tropical Beach Towels

Poolside paradise! These vibrant tropical towels are so on brand for summer. It’s a four-for-one deal!

Get the Kaufman Hibiscus Fiber Reactive Beach Towel 4 PC Pack for just $35 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Private Jet Pool Float

Pretend you’re jet-setting away on a summer vacation with this private plane pool float. The cockpit area even acts as a cooler to keep your drinks cold on ice. Now that’s some first-class service!

Get the Play Day Inflatable Private Jet Pool Float for just $23 (originally $40) at Walmart!

This Inflatable Swimming Pool

Create your own pool party with this large inflatable swimming pool. The anti-UV material provides sun protection to keep you extra safe (still make sure to apply SPF though!).

Get the Hesung Inflatable Swimming Pool for just $75 (originally $100) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Seashell Chair Pool Float

Come out of your shell with this seashell chair pool float. Now we can channel Ariel from The Little Mermaid while we’re soaking up the sun (“Up where they walk, up where they run, up where they stay all day in the sun…”).

Get the Play Day Inflatable Holographic Seashell Pool Float for just $23 (originally $40) at Walmart!

This Turkish Beach Towel

Available in 33 different colors, these Turkish beach towels are a lightweight alternative to traditional terry cloth towels. Absorbent and fast-drying, these striped towels are so stylish.

Get the Wetcat Turkish Beach Towel for just $20 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

This American Flag Pool Float

Patriotic pool party! Prepare for the 4th of July with this American flag inflatable float.

Get the 6Ft Inflatable American Flag Pool Float for just $30 (originally $40) at Walmart!

This Pool Volleyball Set

You got served! This inflatable pool volleyball set includes one beer pool volleyball net, one inflatable volleyball and two weight bags.

Get the Pool Volleyball Set for just $15 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Swim Lounger

Sit back, relax and enjoy the serenity of this inflatable recliner! You’ll feel like you’re lying out on the beach from the comfort of your pool.

Get the SwimWays Spring Float Recliner for just $53 (originally $102) at Walmart!

This Inflatable Pineapple Pool Float

If you like piña coladas and getting caught in the rain, then you’ll probably love this inflatable pineapple float and getting tan in the pool! This tropical tube is such a summer staple.

Get the Hanmun Giant Inflatable Pineapple Pool Float for Adults for just $22 (originally $30) at Walmart!

This Giant Inflatable Swan

As Taylor Swift famously once said, “Swan goals!” Recreate the Grammy winner’s iconic poolside snap with this larger-than-life inflatable swan float.

Get the Swimline Giant Swan Inflatable Ride-On Pool Float for just $32 (originally $70) at Walmart!

This Rainbow Glitter Pool Float

Celebrate Pride month with this rainbow pool float, now on sale for 70% off! The holographic glitter shines and changes color in the sun.

Get the Rainbow Collection Deluxe Glitter Pool Raft for just $9 (originally $30) at Walmart!

