Fun in the Sun! 7 Beach Day Must-Haves Up to 30% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Lather on the suntan lotion and break out the bikinis because summer is almost here! As Nicki Minaj once sang, “Let’s go to the beach, each, let’s go get a wave!” Once the weather gets hot, we suddenly crave the sand and salty water. Nothing beats a beach day! But in order to properly prepare for some fun in the sun, you need to come equipped with all your ocean essentials.

Since I’m a Southern California resident, I feel like it’s my duty to share my beach must-haves with you. I’m pretty sure you already own the basics — sunglasses, sunscreen and snacks — but this list includes all the gear that will take your experience to the next level. And if there’s one thing I love more than a beach, it’s a sale! Save up to 30% off on my favorite finds from Amazon, from beach blankets to backpacks.

This Oversized Mesh Duffel Bag

Have you ever come home from a beach day to find wet sand in every crevice of your tote? Never again! Designed with durable polyester and open air mesh, this duffel bag dries easily to avoid mold on your belongings. It also contains two zipper pockets for extra storage.

Get the Bulex Oversized Beach Duffle Bag for just $17 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Waterproof and Sandproof Beach Blanket

Finally a blanket that keeps sand at bay! This oversized beach mat is perfect for a picnic by the ocean with a group of friends.

Get the Zomake Beach Blanket Waterproof Sandproof Oversized for just $16 (originally $23) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Insulated Cooler Backpack

Keep your food and drinks hot and cold on the go with this portable backpack, constructed with inner insulation and a leakproof cooler. You can also use this convenient backpack on road trips or while camping.

Get the Seehonor Insulated Cooler Backpack for just $25 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Folding Beach Wagon

Especially if you have kids, packing up all of your beach gear can be pretty tough. This folding wagon makes your life a whole lot easier, offering more than enough room to store all of your belongings for the beach.

Get the MacSports Heavy Duty Collapsible Folding All Terrain Utility Beach Wagon Cart for just $136 (originally $180) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Pop-Up Sun Shelter Tent

We love sunshine, but sometimes we prefer to sit in the shade. This pop-up beach tent provides enough space for up to six people, reflecting heat and UV rays for cool protection!

Get the Easthills Outdoors Instant Shader Enhanced Deluxe XL Beach Tent for just $88 (originally $104) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Set of 2 Beach Chairs

Kick back and relax at the beach with thit set of two foldable beach chairs. These travel-friendly chairs come with padded armrests and cupholders for extra comfort and utility.

Get the I&J Basics 2 Pack Low Beach Chairs for Adults for just $68 (originally $80) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Portable Clip-On Fan

Beach days can be sweltering in the sun, so cool off with this convenient clip-on fan. You can hold this fan up close or strap it onto an umbrella, cooler or stroller for hands-free air flow.

Get the Mini Clip-On Fan USB for just $17 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for more summer staples?

