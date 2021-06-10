5 Must-Have Colors for Your Summer Wardrobe — Plus, Our Clothing Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer is going to be major this year in every way. We’re booking trips, we’re planning barbecues, we’re making the beach our second home and we’re not wasting a second of the season. We need to have our Hottest Girl Summer yet, and we’re well on our way to making it happen. First things first, though: We need to make sure we have the right clothing for all of these activities — and for all of the photos we’ll be in!

We always love buying new clothing for summer, but this year we’re concentrating on building up our most powerful and beautiful warm weather wardrobe ever. That means shopping five specific colors that are going to turn heads and cause some major fashion envy. Keep reading to see the colors — and a few pieces in each color you can buy right now!

Lime Green

Our Absolute Favorite: Prepare to feel every kind of fabulous in this BEAGIMEG dress. The ruching makes it unbelievably flattering!

Lilac Purple

Our Absolute Favorite: This ribbed SheIn racerback top is stretchy, comfy and totally cute and cool for scorching summer days!

Terracotta

Our Absolute Favorite: Even swapping your blue denim shorts for terracotta shorts like this Sugar Lips pair could have a major fashionable impact on your look!

Washed Beige

Our Absolute Favorite: Summer doesn’t have to be all about bright or bold colors. You could also keep things breezy and chic with something like this loose-fitting Soojun top!

Turquoise

This SAMPEEL top is an easy-to-wear tee with a turquoise ombré twist we can’t resist!

This MUXXN dress is a number one bestseller on Amazon. Shoppers are obsessed with its retro design!

Pair these cotton A2Y biker shorts with an oversized tee or button-up blouse to seriously solidify yourself as a local (or global) fashion icon!

