Top 5

Stories

Summer Style

Best Sundresses for a Busy Summer Day (And Yes, They All Come With Pockets)

By
sundresses with pockets
Shutterstock

Just because it’s summer doesn’t mean our social lives have slowed down! If anything, we’re busier than usual. From camp drop-off to iced coffee runs and work to weekend trips, we’re constantly swamped in the sweltering heat! Since we often don’t have time to change in between errands, we have to think ahead by dressing for day-to-night.

Our go-to solution? Sundresses. Easy-breezy for summer, these flowy frocks keep Us cool when the temperatures are anything but. You can throw on a sweater at the office or add a jacket on a brisk night while keeping the base layer the same.

Below are nine sundresses that you can style in casual or dressy settings. And they all come with pockets, a must for any gal on the go!

Anrabess Cutout Tiered Maxi Dress

ANRABESS Womens 2023 Summer Sleeveless Cutout Maxi Dress Crewneck Tiered Flowy A-Line Sundress with Pockets 507-bai-S White
ANRABESS

Pros

  • Flowy
  • Stylish
  • Lightweight

Cons

  • Some shoppers said it seems cheap
$44.99
Get it

WEACZZY Short-Sleeve V-Neck Midi Dress

WEACZZY Summer Dress for Women Casual Short Sleeve Black Dresses Wrap V-Neck Party Dress with Pockets, Black, Medium
WEACZZY

Pros

  • Super comfy
  • Flattering
  • Lightweight

Cons

  • Longer than shoppers expected
$30.99
Get it

Merokeety V-Neck Smocked Flutter-Sleeve Midi Dress

MEROKEETY Womens Summer Flutter Short Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress Flowy Tiered A Line Beach Dress, Lightorange, M
MEROKEETY

Pros

  • Lined
  • Comfy
  • Buttery soft

Cons

  • Not all shoppers find the dress flattering
$44.99
Get it

Amazon Esentials Tiered Midi Dress

Amazon Essentials Women's Fluid Twill Tiered Fit and Flare Dress, Yellow/Pink, Petal Print, X-Large
Amazon Essentials

Pros

  • Feels like sunshine!
  • On sale
  • Comfy
  • Flattering

Cons

  • Might be tight in bust area
$22.43
Get it

Grace Karin Spaghetti Strap Ruffle Maxi Dress

GRACE KARIN Women's Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Summer Boho Ruffle Dress Sleeveless Swing A-Line Smocked Waist Cami Dress with Pockets Green L
GRACE KARIN

Pros

  • Great quality
  • Gorgeous
  • Flattering

Cons

  • Bottom of the dress is a little see-through
$40.99
Get it

YATHON Spaghetti Strap A-Line Mini Sundress

YATHON Casual Dresses for Women Sleeveless Cotton Summer Beach Dress A Line Spaghetti Strap Sundresses with Pockets(YT090-Navy Florals 08,M)
YATHON

Pros

  • Over 20,000 reviews
  • Flattering all over
  • Can dress up or down

Cons

  • Fabric may be a little itchy
$32.95
Get it

OFEEFAN V-Neck Swiss Dot Short-Sleeve Mini Dress

Womens Dresses with Pockets Spring Puff Sleeve Dresses for Women 2023 Pink M
OFEEFAN

Pros

  • Comfy
  • Cute
  • Lightweight

Cons

  • Thin material
$32.99
Get it

Dokotoo Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress

Dokotoo Womens Ladies Summer Sun Dress Spring Tunic Dress Round Neck Lantern Solid Color Short Sleeve High Waist Pocketed Mini Short Shift Dress for Party Gray Large
Dokotoo

Pros

  • Chic
  • Lightweight
  • On sale

Cons

  • Arms are a little tight
$33.59
Get it
The Drop Women's Brit Tiered Ankle Maxi Tent Dress, Mushroom, S
The Drop

Pros

  • Elevated basic
  • Stylish
  • On sale
  • Flowy
  • Comfy

Cons

  • Might not flatter all figures
$47.92
Get it

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!