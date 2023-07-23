Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Just because it’s summer doesn’t mean our social lives have slowed down! If anything, we’re busier than usual. From camp drop-off to iced coffee runs and work to weekend trips, we’re constantly swamped in the sweltering heat! Since we often don’t have time to change in between errands, we have to think ahead by dressing for day-to-night.

Our go-to solution? Sundresses. Easy-breezy for summer, these flowy frocks keep Us cool when the temperatures are anything but. You can throw on a sweater at the office or add a jacket on a brisk night while keeping the base layer the same.

Below are nine sundresses that you can style in casual or dressy settings. And they all come with pockets, a must for any gal on the go!

Anrabess Cutout Tiered Maxi Dress Pros Flowy

Stylish

Lightweight Cons Some shoppers said it seems cheap $44.99 Get it

WEACZZY Short-Sleeve V-Neck Midi Dress Pros Super comfy

Flattering

Lightweight Cons Longer than shoppers expected $30.99 Get it

Merokeety V-Neck Smocked Flutter-Sleeve Midi Dress Pros Lined

Comfy

Buttery soft Cons Not all shoppers find the dress flattering $44.99 Get it

Amazon Esentials Tiered Midi Dress Pros Feels like sunshine!

On sale

Comfy

Flattering Cons Might be tight in bust area $22.43 Get it

Grace Karin Spaghetti Strap Ruffle Maxi Dress Pros Great quality

Gorgeous

Flattering Cons Bottom of the dress is a little see-through $40.99 Get it

YATHON Spaghetti Strap A-Line Mini Sundress Pros Over 20,000 reviews

Flattering all over

Can dress up or down Cons Fabric may be a little itchy $32.95 Get it

OFEEFAN V-Neck Swiss Dot Short-Sleeve Mini Dress Pros Comfy

Cute

Lightweight Cons Thin material $32.99 Get it

Dokotoo Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress Pros Chic

Lightweight

On sale Cons Arms are a little tight $33.59 Get it

Pros Elevated basic

Stylish

On sale

Flowy

Comfy Cons Might not flatter all figures $47.92 Get it

