Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Just because it’s summer doesn’t mean our social lives have slowed down! If anything, we’re busier than usual. From camp drop-off to iced coffee runs and work to weekend trips, we’re constantly swamped in the sweltering heat! Since we often don’t have time to change in between errands, we have to think ahead by dressing for day-to-night.
Our go-to solution? Sundresses. Easy-breezy for summer, these flowy frocks keep Us cool when the temperatures are anything but. You can throw on a sweater at the office or add a jacket on a brisk night while keeping the base layer the same.
Below are nine sundresses that you can style in casual or dressy settings. And they all come with pockets, a must for any gal on the go!
Anrabess Cutout Tiered Maxi Dress
Pros
- Flowy
- Stylish
- Lightweight
Cons
- Some shoppers said it seems cheap
WEACZZY Short-Sleeve V-Neck Midi Dress
Pros
- Super comfy
- Flattering
- Lightweight
Cons
- Longer than shoppers expected
Merokeety V-Neck Smocked Flutter-Sleeve Midi Dress
Pros
- Lined
- Comfy
- Buttery soft
Cons
- Not all shoppers find the dress flattering
Amazon Esentials Tiered Midi Dress
Pros
- Feels like sunshine!
- On sale
- Comfy
- Flattering
Cons
- Might be tight in bust area
Grace Karin Spaghetti Strap Ruffle Maxi Dress
Pros
- Great quality
- Gorgeous
- Flattering
Cons
- Bottom of the dress is a little see-through
YATHON Spaghetti Strap A-Line Mini Sundress
Pros
- Over 20,000 reviews
- Flattering all over
- Can dress up or down
Cons
- Fabric may be a little itchy
OFEEFAN V-Neck Swiss Dot Short-Sleeve Mini Dress
Pros
- Comfy
- Cute
- Lightweight
Cons
- Thin material
Dokotoo Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress
Pros
- Chic
- Lightweight
- On sale
Cons
- Arms are a little tight
Pros
- Elevated basic
- Stylish
- On sale
- Flowy
- Comfy
Cons
- Might not flatter all figures
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!