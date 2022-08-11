Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve bleached your hair before, you know it can wreak total havoc on your head — especially if your stylist doesn’t exactly know what they’re doing. Fried, brassy, frizzy locks are never fun. Even when your stylist is an expert, damage is inevitable — and the price is absolutely bonkers!

It’s hard enough getting those beautiful, beachy highlights when you’re already blonde, but the time and damage is often even worse if you’re a brunette. So what’s it going to be — frying your hair with bleach or forgetting the highlights altogether? How about neither? Try Suntouched instead!

Get the Hair Lightener for Light Hair or Dark Hair for just $36 at Suntouched!

These lightening sprays claim to lighten hair up to three shades — with no bleach! The Light Hair version is for hair levels 7-10, including red hair, natural and dyed hair. The Dark Hair version is for levels 1-6. Yes, even the darkest shades can use it! Even just one use can make a huge difference, and you’ll save so much time compared to going to the salon.

Just spray on wet or dry hair, comb through and blow dry for a few minutes, or just go out in the sun. Done! You should start seeing results after a couple of hours, but it’s best to wait overnight for full results. Want to go lighter? Wait a couple of days and then repeat!

This hair lightening spray uses natural ingredients and heat-activated technology to bring out your best beachy self. It’s made with chamomile, lemon peel and pineapple extracts, plus hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and glycerin for soft, healthy locks. One thing we also seriously love is that there’s purple toner integrated into the formula. No brassy, yellow tones!

Get the Hair Lightener for Light Hair or Dark Hair for just $36 at Suntouched!

This hair lightener wins even more points from Us by being not only bleach-free, but alcohol-free, ammonia-free and sulfate-free as well. It’s vegan and cruelty-free too. The cherry on top? The packaging is 100% recycled!

Combined, the dark and light versions of this gradual hair lightener have earned hundreds of reviews so far. We wouldn’t be surprised to see that number shoot up drastically soon! We love seeing reviewers’ photos, and we definitely love reading about how all of their friends have been asking if they dyed or bleached their hair. They’re “quite impressed” with this product and love it for sensitive scalps. One shopper called using it the “easiest process ever,” while another called it “the first product that actually works” for their hair. Your turn to try!

See it: Get the Hair Lightener for Light Hair or Dark Hair for just $36 at Suntouched!

Looking for something else? Shop all other hair products at Suntouched here!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorites below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!